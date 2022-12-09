Marcom Production Planner
2022-12-09
Are you passionate about marketing and communications? And an experienced Marcom Production Planner with people skills? Then you might be the one we are looking for to join us at Marketing Communications, one of the departments within Corporate Marketing.
Who is your future team?
The Marketing Communications team deliver various media for online and offline channels such as campaigns, brand communication, videos, photos, animations, infographics and technical illustrations, newsletters, digital content, sales material and more. Our role is to maintain brand consistency and provide effective communication to different target groups. We are a large inhouse team, but we also cooperate with external agencies and freelance resources.
What you'll do here as Marcom Production Planner
We are looking for an experienced Marcom Production Planner to join the Marcom Projects team. In your daily work you will oversee overall marketing and communication activity plans. You will create and monitor overall production schedules, including both inhouse and agency resources. You will ensure an optimized and seamless production flow, and make sure that the communication flows smoothly between teams and stakeholders. To be successful in this role you need to be solution oriented, structured and have an open mindset. Every month we have about 30 projects ongoing at the same time, and 20-30 video and animation productions. You will cooperate closely with our Project Managers who run the individual projects.
Main responsibilities:
* Oversee marketing activity plans created by our marketing and communications colleagues who are initiating and driving different marketing initiatives
* Keep track of marketing and communication initiatives from other communication project owners, e.g HR and Internal Communications
* Create and maintain marketing production overviews, both inhouse production, agency production and freelance production
* Evaluate production complexity, production methods and resource need
* Collect and share project statistics and available capacity, and suggest and communicate prioritizations when needed
* Project manage agency productions of moving content and photo in close cooperation with our Art directors and Creative leads, e.g following up on capacity, plans, project briefs, quotes, deadlines, invoices etc.
Who are you?
We believe you have a relevant education in marketing and/or communication, marketing production management, marketing production leading or equivalent. You should have extensive experience from an inhouse marketing department, or an external marketing or communication agency with focus on planning and leading. You have been working with planning of multiple marketing and communication projects with mixed teams of marketers, creatives, content providers and specialists. You understand how creative teams work.
You should enjoy having a wide network and you value teamwork and your colleagues. As a person you need to be grounded, structured and process oriented. You solve problems by listening and negotiating, and you always want to learn and understand more. You can keep track of the overall production as well as the details. You are familiar with digital plannings tools.
Good Swedish and English skills are essential.
What Axis have to offer:
In exchange for your dedication Axis can offer you an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world class, high quality products to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. Come join us!
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. If you have additional questions, please contact the Manager, Marcom Projects, Gabriella Wilton at +46 76 891 5443 Ersättning
