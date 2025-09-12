Manager Test Management and Capacity
2025-09-12
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Are you ready to make your mark in cutting-edge software and hardware integration? Join Product Engineering Unit (PEU) RU Software - a global leader in driving innovation, collaboration, and technology excellence within the Radio portfolio.
We are the bridge between Radio, ASIC, and RAN development, seamlessly aligning RU SW architecture with DU SW, and addressing the needs of MS RBS, CR and ORAN. Together, we're building the future of communication technology!
In this position, you will lead the Test Management & Capacity section and be reporting to the head of RU SW System & Architecture. You will ensure an organization supports and increases multiple skills, always considering the e2e view and always striving for operational excellence. You will be part of a team responsible to enable long-term SW architecture evolvement, great developer experience and excellence in BB-Radio development and a solution orientated Radio business.
This role is based in Kista, Sweden.
We're looking for an inspiring people manager who is passionate about empowering teams, fostering a culture of learning, and leading with a customer-first mindset.
Key accountabilities of the role
• Define and execute on the global strategy and priorities, covering technology, architecture and developer experience
• Be an active and forward-leaning contributor in the System & Architecture leadership team, taking line agnostic responsibility for the flow
• Inclusively lead the unit, welcoming team members where you create an environment and atmosphere to attract and retain talent, for technology and market leadership.
What you will do:
• Lead and inspire a team of about 15 system engineers to secure world-recognized excellence in RU SW and ensure that Ericsson stays Technology leader in the area.
• Secure RU SW test strategies and management for complete radio portfolio including release of stand-alone RU LMC
• Support Radio Technology Evolution Program (RTEP) Testability Tech Area
• E2E responsibility for RU capacity, including dimensioning of Radio HW for SW, RU SW characteristic measurements & governance of SW growth on legacy radio portfolio
• Enable a strong, inclusive team culture that never let organizational boarders be a hinder, but let collaboration drives technology and business excellence
• Secure tight collaboration with SW design from early phase to deployment in customer network to secure systemization is anchored in design
• Drive and secure section related capability in both RAs and Early phase programs according to requirements
• Actively drive efficiency improvements and innovation
The skills you bring:
• Find it stimulating to work with teamwork, have a genuine interest in people and be a good communicator. Ability to work across organizational boundaries.
• Significant product development experience and leading global development teams, with a demonstrated passion for development
• Strong domain knowledge to have the needed credibility with our teams, customers and suppliers
• Passionate about technology and solutions and experience in developing evolving technologies
• Relevant tertiary qualification or commensurate working experience. Ersättning
