Manager, Tender and Sales Controlling
NKT HV Cables AB / Controllerjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla controllerjobb i Karlskrona
2023-10-14
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power transmission products. We design, manufacture and install low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the world's ongoing transition to renewable energy. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, and employs over 4,500 people in 15 countries. In 2002, we realized revenues of 2.1 billion dollars. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Exciting opportunity to join a key player in the renewable energy sector
Are you eager to collaborate closely with a leading player in the renewable energy sector as a trusted partner? Do you have a passion for shaping the financial landscape of a global organization? If you're an experienced professional who excels at steering businesses in the right direction through data-driven insights, this role offers an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic global team dedicated to creating a greener world.
Key Responsibilities:
* Collaborate with relevant stakeholders to optimize and streamline the current tendering process.
* Partner with the C&T team to enhance transparency in margin analysis and project calculations.
* Develop and improve sales and profitability reporting, bolstering our analytical framework, business intelligence capabilities, and standard performance management models.
* Serve as a trusted advisor to the SVP and Head of Commercial and Tender.
* Reporting directly to the Head of Finance in Karlskrona, Sweden, you will oversee a team of five direct reports.
Qualifications and Skills:
* Excellent communication skills, enabling you to guide and influence multiple stakeholders effectively.
* Innovative and collaborative mindset, combined with a hands-on approach.
* Proven analytical prowess with a proactive approach to addressing financial reporting challenges, including their interplay with production costing, project costing, and related tools.
* Adept at transforming data into actionable insights, presented clearly and concisely.
* Committed to continuous improvement, making the tender controlling team a great place to work.
In addition, we would like your profile/CV to include:
* A Master's degree in a financial or business-related field.
* Over 10 years of demonstrated commercial finance experience in an international setting.
* Over 5 years in leadership positions.
* Advanced communication skills, enabling you to guide and challenge various stakeholders, even those outside of the finance domain.
* A talent for fostering teamwork and building positive relationships and partnerships across the organization.
* A track record of developing standardized reporting and analytical frameworks.
* Professional fluency in English, both verbally and in writing.
* Advantage: experience in process improvement and finance digitalization.
* Advantage: familiarity with Qlik, Tender Management Systems, SAP, BW, and OneStream.
Contact and application
At NKT, we are committed to nurturing a diverse organization and fostering a culture where individuals from different backgrounds can thrive and excel. We firmly believe that diversity fuels sustainable performance, and an inclusive and welcoming culture contributes to a better working environment.
We will be reviewing applications continuously but recommend that you to apply no later than October 15. Please be aware that personality and cognitive tests may be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact the Hiring Manager, Purin Chen, VP of Finance at: purin.chen@nkt.com
. For inquiries about the recruitment process, please reach out to the Recruiter, Ben Gregg, at: benjamin.gregg@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
Unionen- Joakim Wikström +46 734 070 243
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
We look forward to receiving your application!
