Manager Systems Engineering, PU EW
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2026-07-13
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Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
Take this opportunity to join Saab and the Product Unit Electronic Warfare, working with our EW product family. The Product Unit is responsible for the products dispensers, ground support systems, radar warner system to Tornado, standoff Jamming and future products for compact Arexis and Stand of Jamming.
To continue driving innovation and growth, we're seeking a passionate and experienced Line Manager to lead our System Management department. As Manager for System Management, you will lead and provide strategic direction and guidance for System Engineers, Safety Engineers and Configuration Management Engineers. You will help cultivate a collaborative environment that supports continuous growth, ensuring your team has the tools, trust, and support needed to reach their full potential.
Your key responsibilities will be:
Ensure alignment between departments objectives and overall organizational strategy and objectives.
Take the lead to further development and implement best practices, optimizing the quality and efficiency of our Systems Engineering, ensuring consistency and alignment across all departments.
Responsible for building collaboration and buy-in from all stakeholders.
As Manager of the System Management department, you will have the overall responsibility of the system development, delivery, and maintenance of our customer projects. You will drive both operational and strategic initiatives to ensure high quality, efficient delivery, and continuous improvement.
Your profile
We're looking for a line manager with strong analytical skills and a data-driven approach to solving complex problems. Your leadership is value-driven, and you have a proven ability to inspire and guide teams through change. You lead with a people-centered approach, recognizing the human side of transformation while continuously improving workflows and driving efficiency. You communicate clearly and effectively across teams, cultures, and countries, building strong relationships and encouraging collaboration. With solid business acumen and financial understanding, you keep both operational and strategic goals in focus.
To succeed in this role, you have:
Proven leadership and line management experience.
Experience in Systems Engineering work, product development lifecycles and a broad understanding of technical systems.
Strong internal and external communication skills.
Master of Science in Engineering or another related field.
Fluent in both written and spoken English and Swedish.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defense capability of several nations. Read more about us here Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Solna Strandväg 10 (visa karta
)
171 54 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Saab Jobbnummer
10001038