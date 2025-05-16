Manager Replenishment
AB Tetra Pak / Civilingenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Lund
2025-05-16
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Do you want to be part of our journey to transform a world-class supply chain into a supply network? Are you a proven people leader who is able to see strategic opportunities and implement them into operational excellence? We are now looking for a Replenishment Manager to join our Planning & Quality department in Services Supply Network (SSN) within Tetra Pak Services.
SSN aims to provide a unique and superior customer experience by being the undisputed industry leader in supply network. Planning & Quality achieve this by optimizing stocks and availability of spare parts, consumables and upgrades in our global network of distribution centres. We serve customers all over the world via distribution centres in Lund, Shanghai, Beijing, Dubai, Chicago, Buenos Aires, Mexico City, Sao Paulo and Chakan.
As Replenishment Manager, you will work closely with our suppliers and internal colleagues, including Supplier Management and Supply Optimisation team. Your team consists of 11 individuals and plays a vital role in securing that purchasing operations and related processes are handled in the most efficient way. The team manages the full purchase-to-pay process and all related operational tasks, but also drives continuous improvement initiatives to secure operational efficiency and quality. In addition, they manage the sourcing of parts when there is no vendor assigned.
The role is full-time, a temporary replacement until the end of August 2026, and you will be based in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
As Replenishment Manager, you will join a fantastic team and play a vital role in optimizing the supply of spare parts. The role includes:
Be part of the Planning & Quality management team and lead the organisation toward our mission - provide a unique and superior customer experience by being the undisputed industry leader in supply network
Build a capable, dynamic and engaged team with a focus on continuous improvements and automation of processes and tools, always keeping a customer-focused approach
Leading the team in terms of people and budget, as well as KPI measurements and performance management
Be responsible for optimizing the purchase-to-pay process
We believe you have
To be successful in this position, you have the ability to move between defining strategies and working hands-on. You have a good level of business understanding and enjoy working in a high-paced environment. As a person, you are driven, analytical, positive and have a proactive approach. You also possess excellent networking and communication skills.
You have experience in successfully leading people and practical knowledge of Supply Chain Planning and/or Purchasing. You have an interest and knowledge in applying technology in your work, such as being insights-driven using Power BI or similar, but also applying process automation. Knowledge and experience in WCM methodologies and tools would be a plus.
We believe that you have a university degree or equivalent from a relevant area, and are fluent in English, both verbal and written.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on May 30th.
For further information about the position, please contact Sara Böris at +46 46 36 1504
For information about your application, please contact recruiter Vivien Balogh at +3623885585
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9344181