Manager Purchasing Direct Materials
2024-07-01
Volvo Cars Group is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to deliver the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo Cars.
Few industries offer as great an opportunity for career growth and personal development as the new European battery industry. In working for this joint venture, you do not only develop skills that are highly sought after in the global automotive and industrial sector but are also making a concrete impact to create a climate-neutral way of life for future generations.
The gigafactory will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. With construction set to begin in 2023, the plant will have a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) and thereby enable a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. As the battery makes up a large part of an electric vehicle's total life cycle carbon emissions, this foundation for clean battery production forms a key basis for Volvo Cars' aspirations for sustainable manufacturing and a fully climate-neutral manufacturing network.
We are looking for a Manager for our Purchasing Direct Materials team, you will play an important part in building our passionate supply chain team.
What you will do
- Define and drive overall the sourcing strategy for categories within the scope, often in close collaboration with Northvolt.
- Ensure that the sourcing strategies are fully aligned with the company goals and objectives both on strategic and tactical levels, including meeting sustainability targets as well as approved budgets and timelines.
- Establish and develop sustainable procurement processes and procedures to support efficient company growth.
- Drive, develop and steer a team of procurement professionals towards ambitious goals to support the execution of procurement activities across all production processes, both during project phase and operations.
- Ensure an effective collaboration and alignment across functions within NOVO as well as a very close cooperation with the corresponding function at Northvolt.
Skills & Requirements
-
10+ years of experience in Procurement
-
BSC/MSc degree in Supply Chain / Business / Operations / Engineering or related study
-
Knowledge of end-to-end procurement process, methodologies, tools and best practices
-
Experience in leadership roles, people management and communication up to C-levels. able to drive and support a team of specialists towards challenging targets and develop team skills
-
Experience in strategic procurement in a large company, preferably within the automotive sector.
-
Fluent in English, other languages are a plus
