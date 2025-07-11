Manager Product Portfolio
2025-07-11
Join us to deliver a smoke- free future as a Manager Portfolio Inhalable Category Nordics!
We've chosen to do something incredible. We're totally transforming our business and building our future on one clear purpose - to deliver a smoke-free future. Swedish Match is an affiliate of PMI and have been a leader in the industry for more than 200 years.
In the Nordic region, we are 1,600 employees based in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway working in various functions and teams and together we are collaborating to deliver a smoke-free Nordics.
Role summary:
As Manager Portfolio for the Inhalable category (Heat-not-Burn and Vape) in the Nordic cluster, you are responsible for deploying the product portfolio through tailored propositions that meet the specific needs of each consumer segment, with a focus on enhancing consumer lifetime value. You define the portfolio roadmap and lead all related portfolio planning and development activities to achieve growth and profitability targets for the category.
You work closely with Global, Regional, and Cluster/Market stakeholders to align on strategic direction and budget planning, ensuring the category receives the necessary support to meet its bold growth objectives. Additionally, you are in charge of developing the pricing and promotional strategy to strengthen the category's market position.
You will also lead a team of 3 Brand Managers.
Your "day to day"
• Contribute to the business performance of the category at Nordic level, including responsibility for the category P&L in the cluster, Net Operating Revenue (including volume / mix and pricing) and Share of Market.
• Lead the Nordic Category Portfolio Strategy which provides input to the company's Long-Range Plan while ensuring the analysis of current situation and identify opportunities for growth and/or sustained profitability. Ensure developed strategies are coordinated, aligned, co-developed with all Markets within the Nordics, and integrated in the market's deployment strategies, following trade windows and market regulatory framework; subsequently prepare comprehensive product launch plans to realize the approved strategy.
• Develop Annual Brand Plans, Must Win Battles and 1+3-year strategies. Participate in the Long-Range-Plans (LRP) development to tackle major business opportunities/issues identified through analysis and feed into the Original Budget / Long Range Plan.
• Develop the cluster portfolio roadmap, with collaboration and under the guidance of the relevant category teams, as well as working close with Manager Integrated Brand Marketing and Head of Inhalable. Champion product evolution and innovation by identifying market gaps, consumer needs and emerging trends, and collaborate with global cross-functional teams to secure products that meet consumer needs and drive competitive advantage.
• Propose Pricing Strategy together with Head of Category and align with Nordic market commercial leads.
• Develop and implement the category consumer segmentation, using consumer and channel insights and analytics to identify specific needs of consumer segments.
• Develop, plan, and deliver all calendar market launches plan, including NPLs, Limited editions and special promotional or other products to drive growth in the different channels (online, offline) in each market.
• Identify and initiate critical research needs and in coordination with Consumer Insights.
• Develop and empower your team by providing regular feedback and recognizing achievements and efforts. Identifying each employee's potential and developing training plans that will enhance their skills and prepare them to take on bigger responsibilities.
Who you are
• Minimum 7+ years in Marketing, preferably in FMCG in an international environment.
• Degree in Marketing, business economics or similar.
• Documented experience of having successfully worked with innovation and large portfolio categories.
• Validated experience of successfully redefining strategic insights into actionable marketing strategies, creative and commercial initiatives, innovative product concepts.
• Excellent stakeholder management and experience of creating cross-functional success.
• Very good strategic height and analytical ability but can work with details when required.
• Strong leadership skills and experience of leading others, either direct reports or through informal leadership.
• Strong project management skills; structured and self-driven working style.
• Experience from handling budget including financial understanding.
• Excellent communication and presentation skills (incl English).
Relocation support is available for this job.
What we offer
Our success depends on the dedicated people who come to work every single day with a sense of purpose and an appetite for progress. Join Swedish Match and you too can:
• Seize the freedom to define your future and ours. We'll empower you to take risks, experiment and explore.
• Be part of an inclusive, diverse culture, where everyone's contribution is respected; collaborate with some of the world's best people and feel like you belong.
• Enjoy flexibility of hybrid way of working - split your time between working from our office or the comfort of your home, where it works best for you in line with business needs.
• Pursue your ambitions and develop your skills with a global business - our staggering size and scale provides endless opportunities to progress.
• Take pride in delivering our promise to society: to deliver a smoke-free future
