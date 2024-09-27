Manager | Innovation Incentives | Stockholm
2024-09-27
Are you ready to be at the forefront of innovation and change? Do you thrive in a role where your expertise in R&D tax incentives and project management can truly make a difference? Picture yourself as the driving force behind a diverse array of pioneering research initiatives, leading the charge in business development and empowering a new wave of sustainability in the corporate world. From multinational powerhouses to agile start-ups, your role will be pivotal in shaping the future of research and development. This is your chance to shine in a client-facing, goal-oriented managerial position based in Stockholm. Let's redefine the future together-this role is your stage!
Your role as Manager at Innovation Incentives
We are looking for a Manager who has solid experience with R&D tax incentives (within or outside the Nordics), and is an experienced project manager. This person enjoys a client facing role while being exposed to a wide variety of cutting-edge research projects across multiple industries and is keen to drive business development activities. This opportunity is ideal for a person with 5-8 years of relevant experience.
You will join an enthusiastic and multinational team, with colleagues located in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo, and India. Your role as a key player in our Nordic division also connects you to our expansive global network. The position includes opportunities for occasional travel both within the Nordic countries and abroad. You will be supporting companies in identifying and securing Innovation Incentives, including R&D tax deductions and credits, with a particular emphasis on the Scandinavian market. Below follows some of your key responsibilities:
Interact with clients' senior technical, scientific, and engineering staff to develop a comprehensive understanding of the innovative and/or sustainability projects undertaken while building and maintaining client relationships
Drive projects and support team members to deliver high-quality claims and advice to our clients
Help lead our growing team of Innovation Incentives professionals
Help develop compelling technical project reports describing the scientific and technical activities found within client projects to support their R&D claim
Help grow our Innovation Incentives footprint in the Nordics. Help drive the sales process by identifying potential targets, arranging internal and external meetings and articulating the benefit of Innovation Incentives through client meetings and proposals
Deliver high-quality advice and solutions to all types of clients, ensuring management of risk and reputation.
Qualifications for the role
A university degree in an engineering or science related field
5-8 years of relevant experience. Experience in consultancy focusing on innovation incentives, potentially in combination with a background in industry, academia or a research organisation
Strong working proficiency in English - written, spoken and conversational.
Ideally, you'll also have
Experience in dealing with challenges faced by industry professionals, such as engineering design, the development or improvement of manufacturing processes, development of new products etc.
Work experience in your chosen industry within a technical role
Working proficiency in Swedish, Danish and/or Norwegian
What we look for
We are looking for a team member with an analytical mindset who would enjoy a client-facing role. The ideal candidate would be energised by learning about scientific or technological advancements in sustainability and innovation across a wide variety of industries. An ideal candidate would have the following personal qualities:
Strong communication skills and the ability to work collaboratively with other team members of different skill sets and across multiple countries
Strong report writing proficiency
Strong attention to detail and first-time accuracy
The ability to swiftly adapt to and learn about different technologies and industry sectors
What we offer
An exciting opportunity for driving and developing our business practices around R&D incentives in Sweden as well as the Nordics. We are a highly social team that prioritizes team members well-being, and we all look forward to welcoming a new colleague. Besides this, EY offers:
Continuous learning: You'll develop the mindset and skills to navigate whatever comes next as well as access to our EY Tech MBA program.
Success as defined by you: We'll provide the tools and flexibility, so you can make a meaningful impact, your way.
Transformative leadership: We'll give you the insights, coaching and confidence to be the leader the world needs.
Diverse and inclusive culture: You'll be embraced for who you are and empowered to use your voice to help others find theirs.
To learn more about what EY offers, please follow us on https://www.ey.com/en_se/careers,
social media, and karriarbloggen.ey.com.
Shape your future with confidence. Join EY today!
Apply now.
Please submit your CV and cover letter online. If you have any questions or need more information, please do not hesitate to contact Vicky Carathanassis at vicky.carathanassis@dk.ey.com
or Marcel Sikkema at marcel.sikkema@se.ey.com
. For questions about the recruitment process, please contact Simon Aspler at simon.aspler@se.ey.com
. We are continuously reviewing applications and inviting for interviews, so don't wait with your application. Application deadline: 20 October 2024.
At EY we celebrate differences and support it. Our employees bring their authentic selves to work every day. We promote diversity of thought, culture, and background, and are committed to creating an inclusive EY environment for all employees. EY is an equal opportunity employer for employees and applicants. EY encourages applications from all backgrounds related to gender, age, ethnicity, culture, race, religion and belief, nationality, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity.
If you need any support or adjustments during the recruitment process or the employment, please contact our local recruitment team at recruitment@se.ey.com
