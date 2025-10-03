Manager Hvdc Control & Protection Software Protection
2025-10-03
The Opportunity
Join a global leader in high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology at Hitachi Energy in Ludvika, Sweden. We are seeking a technically proficient and visionary leader to head the Protection domain within our HVDC Control & Protection Software organization. This domain is responsible for delivering advanced software systems for HVDC projects worldwide, encompassing design, development, integration, testing, and verification in both real-time and virtual environments.
You will lead a management team composed of team managers and technical specialists, with both local and global responsibilities. This is a strategic leadership role at the intersection of cutting-edge technology and organizational development.
"We are shaping the future of energy transmission. As a domain manager, you will be instrumental in driving innovation, operational excellence, and global collaboration. This is your opportunity to lead with impact."/ Erik Kilander - Global Manager HVDC Control & Protection Software
How You'll Make an Impact
Lead with purpose: Embody Hitachi Energy's Leadership Pillars-live our vision, foster collaboration, deliver on commitments, and nurture talent.
Empower your team: Develop and support your leadership team, enabling managers and technical experts to drive performance and innovation.
Drive strategic initiatives: Align domain goals with HVDC Control & Protection Software strategies and the broader company vision.
Plan for the future: Shape team composition and competencies to meet evolving technical and business needs.
Ensure excellence: Establish and monitor robust work processes to ensure delivery of high-quality software systems.
Communicate progress: Provide clear reporting on activities, risks, and milestones to senior management and stakeholders.
Your Background
Leadership experience: Proven ability to lead leaders in a global, technical organization. Experience in software or systems engineering is a strong advantage.
Technical acumen: Solid understanding of software development lifecycles. Familiarity with HVDC Control & Protection systems is beneficial.
Communication skills: Strong interpersonal and digital collaboration skills across international teams.
Problem-solving mindset: Proactive approach to continuous improvement and process optimization.
Accountability: Skilled in managing deadlines, budgets, and risks with confidence and clarity.
Global perspective: Fluent in English; Swedish is a plus but not required.
What We Offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Global career development opportunities within Hitachi Energy
Dedicated mentor during onboarding
Extensive training and education programs
Diverse workforce with 70+ nationalities in Sweden
Supplementary parental leave compensation
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts
Additional benefits specific to this role
More About Us
Hitachi Energy's HVDC technology enables efficient long-distance electricity transmission with minimal losses. It plays a vital role in the energy transition-connecting offshore wind farms, stabilizing grids, and interlinking power systems globally. Based in Ludvika, you'll be part of the Grid Integration business unit, driving innovation in one of the most critical areas of energy infrastructure.
Are you ready to lead the future of energy transmission? Applications are reviewed continuously, so don't wait!
This role might be subject to a background check.
Contact Information
Recruiting Manager: Erik Kilander, erik.kilander@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager: Erik Kilander, erik.kilander@hitachienergy.com

Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. Talent Acquisition Partner: Magnus Rönnholm, magnus.ronnholm@hitachienergy.com
