Manager Finance Products Team
2023-06-07
We are looking for a goal oriented and visionary manager with a long-term mindset to the lead our Finance Products Team. As manager for a team of Finance Product Specialists you will be a crucial contributor in shaping the future of banking within Ikano. Your team will be subject matter experts and manage most finance related applications and associated processes, guidelines, and instructions. As Manager for the team, you will take responsibility for the constant development of the employees as well as the team itself. In this role you will be a part of the CFO Office management team, located in Hyllie, Malmö.
The Finance Product Team will act as liaison between Finance and IT, agreeing on user requirement scope, delivery, service levels as well as setup of guidelines for continuous improvements within ERP and integrated systems, including associated routines and processes. By supporting the team to take a as business partners to stakeholders in the organization you will be crucial for the development of Ikano Bank towards digital excellence, making our vision to create possibilities for a better living by providing banking and financial services for the many people come true.
Your key responsibilities will be:
• Together with your team drive improvements in the Finance area within ERP and integrated systems including associated routines and processes.
• Manage and ensure the execution of business related and accounting master data changes in the ERP-system and other integrated systems.
• Manage and participate in projects for implementation of new or improved business systems and product solutions.
• Manage resource allocation from the Finance area towards programs and projects across the organization.
• Represent the Finance organization in relation to other units and the Transformation of the Bank as a whole.
• Develop the knowledge and skills of the Finance Process Specialists both as individuals and as a team.
Together with your team you will ensure that legal or business requirements from Finance are translated into system change requests and follow up that these requests are timely processed, effectively met, tested, and implemented. You will also monitor changes in the Finance related applications and if they affect any of the integrated systems you will identify, and handle needed changes to avoid errands.
Another important part of the role is to ensure that sufficient internal controls are set up in the respective applications to follow Ikano compliance. Together with your team you will plan, perform, and review tests during changes and upgrades in Finance applications. You will have the overall responsibility for structuring and analyzing requirements to contribute to the development of long-term system solutions tailored to meet business requirements. You will also help the team to plan and conduct training sessions for the related applications within the Finance community.
Who are we looking for?
We believe that you have experience from managing a small team before, but it is not necessary if you have the potential and passion for a leadership that is well aligned with the Ikano values. As a manager within Ikano Bank you need to be a good representative of the company and the values that we represent. This means acting as a role model and promoting as well as developing the Ikano culture by living it in your everyday life.
You must have good knowledge of and a genuine interest in ERP systems and finance processes and tools. You also need knowledge and experience of accounting procedures, practices, and principles. Your computer literacy and technical aptitude is strong, as well as your business understanding.
As a person you are goal-oriented, strategic, resilient to stress, and highly ambitious with a humble and down-to-earth attitude. You enjoy analytical challenges, are a quick learner and handle responsibility and though deadlines well. You are strong at stakeholder management and good at building long term relations build on mutual trust. You must be self-driven and enjoy working towards continuous improvements.
When it comes to background, we believe that you:
• Have experience from leading a team or the ability and will to do so according to the Ikano culture.
• Have a university degree within Business Administration, Finance, Engineering or similar.
• Have experience from accounting and/or controlling as well as setting up and/or improving financial systems.
• Are fluent in English (verbal and written) and have good knowledge in at least one of the Nordic languages.
Experience from system management and solution design as well as project management and from Agile SAFe framework as well from working in an international matrix organization is regarded a merit.
What do we offer?
This position is more than what meets the eye, and you will get the opportunity to push boundaries and influence the way we work, and at the same time you will be a part of a caring and open culture where we live our values, work hard, have fun, and operate with a long-term perspective.
In this role you will be part of Ikano Bank, where we create possibilities for a better living by providing banking and financial services, and we do it with different perspectives, natural curiosity, and long-term focus.
About Ikano Bank AB (publ)
Ikano Bank creates possibilities for better living by offering simple, fair and affordable services, enabling a healthy economy for the many people. Our offer includes savings and loan products for consumers, sales support services for retailers, and leasing and factoring solutions for businesses. We conduct business in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the UK, Poland, Germany and Austria. Ikano Bank is a part of the Ikano Group who owns 51 % of Ikano Bank. Ingka Group, the largest IKEA retailer representing about 90% of IKEA retail sales and operates IKEA sales channels under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V., owns the remaining 49 % of the Bank. Ikano Bank's head office is located in Malmö, Sweden and the company is registered in Älmhult, Sweden where the business was once founded.
