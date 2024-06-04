Manager Architecture & Security for Active Directory
2024-06-04
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 21.000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
Our department within Vattenfall Client Services is expanding and we are now hiring a Manager Architecture & Security for Active Directory to enable stable and secure IT operation by driving digital ways of working through operating for instance authorization and authentication as well as identity security services within Vattenfall.
Main responsibilities:
Responsible on technical design and strategy for Active Directory, PKI, EntraID, Federated Authentication as well as VPN for central Vattenfall user forest as well as several more restrictive and separated Active Directory environments
Align and improve Group IT Security's guidelines, support compliance and security auditable and investigations (including dawn raid scenarios)
Close cooperation with "Active Directory Operation", which is responsible for the operation of all these Active Directory environments as well as with "Architecture & Security for M365 collaboration" based on the nature of close connection of EntraID and Microsoft 365 services
Manage between 10-15 employees that are divided in different locations: Stockholm (Sweden), Berlin (Germany) and Gliwice/ Katowice (Poland])
You will report to Head of Active Directory and Collaboration
Key deliverables:
Design and strategize of Active Directory, Public Key Infrastructure and other authentication services (like ADFS, EntraID)
Security and continuously hardening of all different Active Directory environments and services
Guidelines and Consulting of IT-Security topics with focus on authentication (AD / EntraID / Tiering) and identity protection
Coordinate execution of ITIL processes within the team
Supporting Business in their project demands in regards of authentication and authorization service
Location
Berlin, Stockholm, Katowice or Gliwice
Qualifications
Your profile
Broad managerial experience within IT and relevant international experience from a complex and geographically distributed operation, since the team is in multiple countries
High knowledge in IT Infrastructure, especially on Active Directory operation, preferred in an EntraID hybrid setup
An understanding of Enterprise Identity & Access management use cases and technologies is of benefit
It's crucial to be able to set, drive and implement the appropriate strategic objectives and understand the business dependency on provided services
Bachelor's degree and great work experience
Strong management and communication skills, problem solver as well as motivative skills to driving your employees to success
Demonstrated ability to work independently, to take initiative and to follow-through
Perfect command of the English language is needed in order to be successful in this job, any other "Vattenfall" language is a plus
Additional Information
Our offer
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
More Information
We welcome your application in English, no later than, 16th of June 2024. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Dominik Friebe via email: dominik.friebe@vattenfall.de
.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
Trade union representatives in Sweden Silvija Vatkovic (Akademikerna), Inger Strandberg (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Lennart Bengtsson (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall. The screening will be performed by a third party, Validata.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Solna - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
8727067