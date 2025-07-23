Manager
2025-07-23
POSITION SUMMARY:
Managers oversee the formulation and implementation of strategic recommendations to improve the performance of Bain's clients. Managers assume responsibility for the case team's value creation through the analytical process, build and maintain client relationships, and provide leadership, coaching and supervision to case team members.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Identify the value creation opportunities with the client situation. Provide intellectual leadership to the team to ensure the highest quality analytic and conceptual output.
Build and maintain consensus with the client on objectives, critical issues, workplan, implications, recommendations, and implementation plan. Develop client commitment to recommendations and implementation plans.
Effectively manage the formal and informal professional development of the case team members. Promote each member's development through skill planning, coaching, and performance feedback.
Clearly allocate the responsibilities among case team members, balancing the fulfillment of case team goals with the professional growth and satisfaction of individuals.
Contribute to key firm-building initiatives and activities (e.g. involvement in Practice/Capability Area knowledge building efforts, mentoring, recruiting, and training).
Work collaboratively as member of a case team and with other colleagues.
QUALIFICATIONS:
BA/Advanced degree preferred with at least five years previous work experience
Strong analytic, logic and interpersonal skills
High level of motivation
Ability to exercise business judgment, to communicate persuasive conclusions and insights, and to build client relationships
Ability to project poise, confidence and maturity in both internal and external situations
Ability to effectively supervise/manage team members
Ability to meet deadlines, often within very tight timeframes
Ability to serve a full range of client assignments
WORK ENVIRONMENT:
Assignments are often intellectually demanding and highly deadline driven
Physical presence at Bain and/or client sites is required
Day and overnight travel are often required by clients and/or assignments
Normal office environment coupled with regular exposure to a variety of client sites
The above is intended to describe the general content of and requirements for the performance of this job. It is not to be construed as an exhaustive statement of essential functions, responsibilities or requirements. When appropriate, reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential job functions.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bain & Company Sweden AB
111 45 STOCKHOLM
Senior Specialist, HR
Marianna Danielsson marianna.danielsson@bain.com
