Manager - Infrastructure & IT Operations Helpdesk
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-08-19
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a passionate leader, who love to drive development and change? If yes, look at this a great opportunity for you! Come join us!
Your future team
You will be part of and be in lead of a highly technical and professional team of 6. The team is part of the Infrastructure & IT Operations department and together with your team you will be responsible for supporting the Axis global infrastructure. The Infrastructure & IT operations Helpdesk team holds the responsibility of monitoring of the technical environment, having the end-to-end responsibility for Incident Management, resolving Infrastructure problems and managing changes. We are the team within the organization that see to we deliver high level of availability and reliability in a service minded manner. You and your team are working together with the rest of the department where we are approx. 65 highly skilled technicians working with the latest technology to enable innovation and at the same provide high level of security.
What will you do here?
The role as Manager - Infrastructure & IT Operations Helpdesk, could be divided into three areas of responsibility. The first area is to be a great leader for this brilliant team. You should be able to develop and nurture personal development as well as build a strong team. This is important as we are a value driven company where we build successful teams based on trust and curiosity!
Secondly you will, together with the team, keep on building and develop the way we are working and creating the strategies for future development. As the team has existed for only a couple of years, we still need to set the directions for tomorrow and the future! We are the team that the rest of Axis have contact with daily, which means that service and support is crucial part of our role.
The last, and third area is to actively take part in technical development as the team provide support on all different infrastructure components. The team support the global operational environment which means that you need to be updated on technical changes and what this means form a business and support point of view.
Who are you?
We think you have a couple of years' experiences in a similar role where you have gained understanding of how to provide excellent technical support in a global environment providing.
To succeed in this role, you will need to effectively combine technical competence with communication and problem-solving skills. Collaboration with internal teams and external stakeholders is crucial to be successful in the role. You should be a leader that can lead your team through constant change and based on our company values, Act as One, Always Open and Think Big.
We are looking for someone who is curious and brave to challenge the way we are working today to develop how we are to operate and provide excellent support in the future. You should be service-minded and being able to understand how business requirements are turned into long-term goals to support the Axis organization.
We Believe You Will Need some of the skills below:
* Experience of building solid teams based on trust.
* Being business oriented and service minded.
* Experience of Stakeholder Management and strong communication skills.
* Experience of leadership in a value-based environment.
What Axis has to offer
Openness is an important word and heard about in many companies, but at Axis it is part of our core. Our greatest asset is the ability to collaborate. We know that good ideas can come anytime and anywhere and therefore we encourage everyone to contribute and be innovative. Are you a person who likes to be where the action is taken place, make a difference and help us get a world in a slightly positive direction, you will feel at home with us. We constantly work actively with our culture - where team spirit, equal opportunities for all and having fun are important parts. We want you to enjoy working with us and therefore we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning fika every day, Friday cake, bonus program, fitness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bike, to name a few.
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. If you have any questions, please contact the recruiting manager Åsa Antius Child, Director Infrastructure & IT Operations, email:
We review applications continuously! Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-121043". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communication Jobbnummer
8847427