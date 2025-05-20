Management Consultant - Associate
McKinsey & Company Service AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos McKinsey & Company Service AB i Stockholm
You'll work in teams of typically 3 - 5 consultants to identify, and oftentimes implement, potential solutions for a specific client problem or challenge. Together, you will help clients make lasting improvements to their performance and realize their most important goals.
Over the course of each project, you will gather and analyze information, formulate and test hypotheses, and develop and communicate recommendations. You'll also present results to client management and implement recommendations in collaboration with client team members. In some cases, you will be asked to travel to your client site.
When you join McKinsey, you are joining a firm that will invest in your professional development. As an associate, you will receive training and coaching on how to better:
Structure ambiguous problems and take action to solve them
Synthesize clear takeaways from complex information into clear takeaways and recommendations using both qualitative and quantitative methods
Work effectively with diverse teams to come up with the best solution and move people and organizations to act
Establish trust-based relationships with clients to better serve their organizations
Communicate effectively with all audiences, including senior leaders, in a structured manner
Develop your leadership style, leveraging your own passions, strengths, and personal values
McKinsey believes in strengths-based development and coaching, and you'll receive frequent mentoring from colleagues. This will include a senior colleague from your office or practice who will help you grow and achieve your career goals. Additionally, you will have a professional development manager who manages staffing to help you choose projects based on your priorities as well as the needs of client service teams.
While all consultants develop specialized knowledge as they progress with McKinsey, most are initially broad in their focus, meaning they do not need specific industry or functional expertise to be successful. For consultants who join McKinsey as experienced professionals, this can mean building on previous knowledge or developing experience in an area that is completely new.
QUALIFICATIONS
Bachelor's degree; Advanced graduate degree (e.g., MBA, PhD, etc.) or equivalent (typically 5+ years) work experience preferred; Requirements may vary by country or practice
Ability to work collaboratively in a team and create an inclusive environment with people at all levels of an organization
Capability to drive an independent workstream in the context of a broader team project
Comfort with ambiguous, ever-changing situations
Ability to break down and solve problems through quantitative thinking and analysis
Ability to communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing, in English and local office language(s) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mckinsey & Company Service AB
(org.nr 556687-9689), https://www.mckinsey.com/careers/search-jobs
Klarabergsviadukten 70 (visa karta
)
107 24 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9348922