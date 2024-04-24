Maintenance Project Manager/ Maintenance Lead Engineer
Hitachi energy HVDC is a pioneering technology leader that is helping to increase access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all. We help keep your lights on, the factories running, our hospitals and schools open. Come as you are and prepare to get better as you learn from others. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and plug into a team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Innovation
Hitachi energy HVDC is the global market leader with its Center of Competence in Ludvika Sweden. HVDC (high-voltage direct current) is a highly efficient alternative for transmitting large amounts of electricity over long distances and for special purpose applications. The HVDC business has a very promising market outlook, based on the rapid development of all renewable energy integration. Hence, we expect to grow significantly over the next years.
We are now looking for a new team member to our Global Maintenance team within Operations. We support and contribute globally to ensure that the proper maintenance documentation, tasks and content is delivered to our projects in their different phases from tender to long term service agreements execution. The team works with many projects simultaneously and with different approaches depending on scope. Sometimes you are working together with other parts of the team and sometimes it is you ensuring the things get done properly.
Your responsibilities
Supporting marketing & sales, maintenance optimized tendering
Efficient execution of maintenance service projects based on scope.
Delivery of service maintenance related manuals and documents to projects
LTSA Long Term Service Agreement, preparation, execution planning and coordination
Understanding of Installed Base & Life Cycle processes.
Contribute to improvements of our systems & products through structured feedback from execution of service projects
Being a part of building global competence and skills to meet current and coming business needs
Participating in achieving operational efficiency through structured development of team and processes
Openminded collaboration with internal and external stakeholders
Acting and working as a role model with safety and integrity as corner stones
Your background
As a successful candidate you have a university degree in engineering and knowledge of electronics or relevant work experience.
You are structured, flexible and hold great qualifications in project management, quality control and documentation
International experience and ability to travel
You have genuine technical interest and are always open to develop your skills within other fields.
You are a dynamic and social person who enjoys working with people from various business areas and parts of world.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is required
SAP skills and experience is a plus.
More about us
Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply 22nd of May! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Jan Spjuth, +46 107-38 05 84, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Gustaf Hedström, +46 (72) 4643264. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 3 (visa karta
)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Jobbnummer
8635583