Machine Vision Engineer - Battery Cell Process & Equipment Engineering
2024-05-07
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for a Machine Vision Engineer to join our Engineering team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo cars.
Our Engineering team is coalition of specialists, engineers and technical project managers across a broad range of technical disciplines. Together they work toward the shared goal of scaling and industrializing the production of our lithium-ion battery technology that will help Volvo transform into a pure electric car manufacturer.
Our Engineering team collaborative, nimble, and always open to learn and grow. Their skills and experiences come from a variety of industries all over the world and span chemical, electrical, mechanical, and industrial engineering. The team is currently focused on designing, planning and equipping a world class Gigafactory in time for start of production in 2026.
About the role
As Machine Vision Engineer you will be part of the NOVO Engineering department. In your role you will collaborate with a cross-functional group of experts from automation, control, materials flow, factory design and software engineering. Together, we will design and implement software systems that enable a highly automated production process.
Key responsibilities will include:
- Design, build, develop and implement state-of-the-art machine vision system solutions to enhance system performance and reliability.
- Collaborate in Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT) and Site Acceptance Tests (SAT) to ensure smooth system integration.
- Work with product specifications, process requirements, and system complexity to guarantee successful deployment.
- Demonstrate proficiency in identifying and resolving issues with vision system mechanical, hardware, and software components.
- Implement effective troubleshooting, diagnostic, and repair strategies.
- Engage in effective communication with various stakeholders to understand their needs and expectations.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including vendors and suppliers, to ensure a holistic approach to system development and integration.
Skills & requirements:
As a person you are self-going, solution oriented with a passion for solving complex problems. You have the ability to work well with others in a multi-cultural team environment, as well as independently. We believe that you have:
- Degree in Computer-, Mechatronics-, Software, Information Systems- or Electronics Engineering or similar
- Proficiency developing vision algorithms with common vision platforms: Cognex VPro, Keyence, Halcon, OpenCV, Basler
- Experience developing vision applications using common languages such as VB, C++, C#, Python
- Experience specifying the vision system hardware including cameras(area scan, line scan), lights, lenses, frame grabbers, laser profilers
- Experience commissioning vision systems for 2D/3D quality inspection, ID solutions
- Familiarity with industrial protocols such as Profinet, EthernetIP, EtherCAT
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
