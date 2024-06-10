Machine Safety & CE-marking Engineer
2024-06-10
Machine Safety & CE-marking Engineer
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for a Machine Safety & CE-marking Engineer to join our Engineering team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo cars.
Few industries offer as great an opportunity for career growth and personal development as the new European battery industry. In working with us at NOVO Energy, you'll not only develop skills that are highly sought after in the global automotive and industrial sector, but you are also contributing to a climate-neutral way of life for future generations.
What you will do
In your role as Machine Safety and CE-marking Engineer, your primary responsibility will be to ensure the CE-marking compliance of automated manufacturing and material handling equipment. You will oversee the coordination of all CE-related activities, both internally and with external suppliers, engineering integrators, and other stakeholders. Your goal is to establish a safe and compliant working environment.
In close collaboration with process engineering, construction teams, and equipment suppliers primarily located in Europe and Asia, you will play a vital role. Regular travel to suppliers will be required to assess the progress of CE-marking, conduct inspections, and ensure effective testing and evaluation.
By joining our team, you will have the opportunity to make a significant impact on our success story and witness the solid outcomes of your efforts. As a Machine Safety and CE-marking Engineer, you will be a key member of our engineering team.
Your responsibilities will include:
-
Key competence for the organization in Machinery Directive and CE-marking.
-
Detailed planning of CE activities in projects.
-
Review and approve supplier CE activities.
-
Support, guide and educate suppliers as well NOVO team in EU directives and CE-marking
Skills & Requirements
You have the ability to work both as team player and independently. You see the importance of collaboration and have good problem-solving skills. As a person you are structured with an eye for details where you have a strong sense of quality. In this role it is important to have a solid engineering background and in-depth knowledge from equipment design phase through to commissioning new equipment.
We believe that you have:
- BSc or MSc in Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Electrical Engineering or similar.
- Previous working experience in Machine Safety and CE-marking of equipment/machinery.
- Experience from driving large and challenging asset projects with high demands on CE-marking and safety functionality, preferably you have experience from building machinery and delivering equipment with CE marking as your responsibility in manufacturing industry.
- Knowledge regarding EU product directives, harmonized standards and preferable Swedish legislation.
- Trackable machine safety and CE training.
- Experience from functional safety and evaluation of safety-related parts of control systems, PL/SIL calculation.
- Excellent English written and oral skills.
It is a merit if you have:
- Experience and understanding of ATEX directive and/or PE directive (PED).
- Experience from working in a multi-cultural environment
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
