M3 Information architect
2025-12-16
Alleima is a global leader in advanced materials technology, dedicated to innovation and sustainability. With operations worldwide, we shape the future of our industry through cutting-edge solutions and a commitment to responsible growth. Through close, long-term customer partnerships, we advance products, processes, and applications in the most demanding industries.
Your Role
We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced Information Architect to lead the management and governance of master data objects and within our ERP M3 environment. In this central role, you will ensure the consistency, quality, and integrity of master data across the organization, supporting business-critical processes and digital transformation initiative.
Main Responsibilities
Master Data Governance: Define and implement governance frameworks for key master data objects. Establish clear ownership, processes, and standards to ensure data consistency and compliance.
Information Architecture: Design and maintain the information architecture for master data, ensuring a single source of truth and eliminating redundancy across systems.
Process Optimization: Collaborate with business process owners, IT, and stakeholders to optimize data processes, drive continuous improvement, and support integration with related systems.
Data Quality Management: Develop and monitor data quality metrics, lead data cleansing initiatives, and resolve data issues to support reliable analytics and business operations. Take lead in initiatives related to data control and security.
Stakeholder Collaboration: Facilitate effective communication and collaboration between business units, IT, and external partners to align master data management with organizational goals.
Change Management: Oversee change requests related to master data, ensuring that requirements are clearly defined, documented, and implemented according to best practices.
Documentation & Training: Create and maintain comprehensive documentation of master data models, processes, and standards. Provide training and support to data stewards and end users.
Your Profile
You hold a university degree in information systems, computer science, business, or a related field, or possess equivalent professional experience. You have proven experience in information architecture, master data management, or ERP systems, preferably Infor M3, with a focus on supplier, customer, and item data. You also have a strong understanding of data governance, data quality, and integration principles, as well as experience working in global organizations and cross-functional teams. The role requires excellent analytical, communication, and stakeholder management skills. You thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment and have the ability to drive change.
What you can expect from us
At Alleima, we believe diversity and inclusion create a better workplace for our employees, our company, and our customers.
We care: We take pride in our work and care deeply about our customers, people, environment, communities, and shared future.
We deliver: We honor our commitments with a solution-oriented mindset, enabling our customers to be more efficient, profitable, and sustainable.
We evolve: We constantly advance-together, we lead the way in materials, ambitions, industries, and societies for the better.
Additional Information
As part of the employment process, alcohol and drug testing is carried out in accordance with our procedures for a safe work environment.
For more information about the position contact:
Viktoria Norwald, Recruiting Manager, +46 (0) 70-693 44 00
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact:
Frida Carlsson, Recruitment Specialist, +46 (0) 73-599 76 14
Union contacts - Sweden
Maria Sundqvist, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0) 70-651 73 81
Kjell-Åke Klockervold, Ledarna, +46 (0) 70-314 24 43
Mikael Larsson, Unionen, +46 (0) 70-307 30 48
You are welcome with your application no later than 2026-01-11.
About Alleima
At Alleima, our mission is much more than delivering high-quality products, technology, and processes - working together to develop solutions based on our customer's needs and thus achieve our business goals, is a better way to describe our daily work. With curious employees and safety as our priority, we create a work environment where you can develop both personally and professionally.
With a clear direction for our journey ahead, utilizing our position as a technology leader, progressive customer partner, and sustainability driver, we aim to become an even stronger company in our industry.
