Logistics Specialist
2026-01-27
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
We are growing and are strengthening our Logistics and Production Management team for UTAAS and Trackfire with a Logistics Coordinator. In this role you will work mainly with coordination of our manufacturing sites and subsystem suppliers with focus on logistics and flow of goods.
This is an opportunity for you if you want to work in a collaborative environment and develop through varied and challenging tasks. The section consists of about 10 experienced colleagues working together ensuring efficient and timely deliveries, from contract start up to warranty expiry and beyond, to our customers.
As a Logistics Coordinator you will:
* Be responsible for developing and maintaining Logistics Plans
* Plan and implement the flow of goods and materials from supplier to end customer as well as between suppliers
* Have a strategic focus and work to improve the entire logistics system
* Act as a contact person between subcontractor and our delivery projects
* Be responsible for training an adopting of the Production Units (PU) logistics flows to subcontractors
* Ensure that all deliveries follow what is stated in the contracts and directives
Your profile
Vital aspects for ways of working are full transparency, problem solving focus, and good communication throughout the whole organisation.
You are a highly motivated team player with good ability to work together within the team, customer projects, customers and suppliers. Other important skills are result oriented, drive and the ability to take decisions in a challenging environment.
As the projects and external relations often last over years, you have the interpersonal skills to build a good stakeholder relation over time.
Personal qualities like curiosity, sense of order, accuracy and drive are important to us and will be of great importance in the selection process.
Required skills:
* Post-secondary education in a relevant field or equivalent work experience
* Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written
Desired skills:
* Experience of working with PDM/MPS e.g. IFS
* Experience of working with Export Controlled products
* Experience of defence (operative, governmental or industry)
* Experience from logistics management
* Experience from service/repair business
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
