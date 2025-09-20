Logistics Process Innovator to Samsung
Om tjänsten The Logistics team is responsible for all outsourced logistics operations, including customs clearance, cost and performance control, managing sales of returns, drive and implement innovation strategies and process development within SENA to increase operational efficiency, process automation and data driven business operations. What will this role achieve?We put the customer (internal and external) in focus and our job is about fulfilling the customer promise, creating a quality end to end supply chain. Our Logistics process innovator should be - an ambitious, team focused and supply chain and process driven person! As part of fast paced business the day to day is varied - you seamlessly shift from complex analyses, to follow through your findings with concrete actions taking ownership to drive change and improvement cross functions and departments.Leading key innovation projects across the SENA organization (Customer Value Proposition, middle mile and last mile projects).Working autonomously with our data to create new metrics and reports and maintain existing ones in close cooperation with our Business Integration team & other operational SCM teams such as outsourced logistics, etc. Be a go-to person for other Controlling Teams, for our Business Intelligence, Central Finance, Operational Logistics teams and Senior Management, providing transparency and decision support. What will be your job scope and key deliverables?
• Analyze, evaluate and take ownership of improving key strategic logistics processes and routines in partnership with 4PL, 3PLs and Carriers
• Lead and support D2C logistics operations, ensuring alignment with business goals and customer experience expectations
• Informally lead cross functional teams by being decisive, take action, and align decisions quickly, whilst challenging & supporting stakeholders
• Support key strategic projects, including e-commerce and D2C initiatives
• Develop, monitor and set action plans to improve KPI's
• Provide insights and reporting using QlikSense, PowerBI and SAP, supporting data-driven decision-making
• Various Support in Process Improvement/Project Coordination, including e-com
• Insurance/Claim follow up
• Logistics Contract/RFQ support
• Support on Internal Auditing for Supply Chain and Logistics
• Handle ad hoc requests from HQ
Kvalifikationer We need someone who is a doer and not afraid of decision-making and taking on responsibility. We think the person we're looking for has an ability to multi-task, manage, organize and proritize tasks effectively. We'd love someone who's analytic as well as communicative and can interact within the company across the different functions.
• Background in Logistics, working with 3PL, 4PL, and Carriers - 5-7 years of experience, preferably in international organizations
• Experience in managing 3PL/4PL operations
• Experience in RFI/RFQ and evaluation processes
• Experience in process innovation
• Experience in D2C operations - working proficiency is a requirement
• D2C experience from a strong, reputable company is preferable
• Advanced MS Office skills (Excel & PowerPoint)
• Advanced SAP skills
• QlikSense working proficiency is preferable
• PowerBI working proficiency is preferable
• Understanding of database structure and data modelling
• Project management experience is preferable
• English working proficiency is a requirement
• Swedish working proficiency is preferable
• Korean working proficiency is preferable
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry. There are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates a high pace, change and to take own initiatives.
