Electrical Quality Control Engineer
2024-02-21
H2GS AB will establish a new plant in Boden, Sweden for the production of green steel ("H2GS Project"). Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a leading contractor and shall carry out certain civil and installation works in the H2GS Project.
In this respect, we are looking for an Electrical Quality Control Engineer to join our team in Boden, Sweden. The qualifications for the position and your job description are described below:
QUALIFICATIONS
• Preferably holding a degree in Electrical Engineering,
• Having at least 5 years of experience in Pipe Line(Oil/Gas/Fluid) /Pressure Vessel Construction Site Electric Work Experience, Steel Structure Construction, Contracting works, Electrical Project -Mechanical Equipment Power Lines Drawing and commissioning,
• Having the ability and experience to work in accordance with ISO EN Norms,
• Having the ability to read Technical Drawings and Projects,
• Having the ability to read Autocad Layout / Section view drawing of Medium voltage substation from 6,5 kV ,10 kV, 33 kV,
• Having the ability to read electrical design specifications and technical drawings,
• Embracing teamwork,
• Being fluent in English.
JOB DESCRIPTION
• Effective utilization of resources & Man-power management related Electrification Activities to increase productivity.
• Coordination with mechanical, Process & Procurement departments.
• Commissioning and initial startup of transformers,furnaces,swtichgears,Circuit breakers ,all electric driven equipments.
• Witnessing and verifiying settings and testing of generator and generator transformer relays,Earthing,Protections etc.
• Preparing /Collecting / Preserving the necessarily documents for finishing the electirification related documents after each related Handover/Completition Process (dossier of QC).
• Preparation of Electrical Procedures for Installation, testing & commissioning of Medium &Low voltage substations ,Electric Driven Project Related Elements.
• Preparing Cable schedule for substation equipment wiring.
• Control and Implementation of Shielding protection, rigid Bus Bar, Earthing, Indoor and Outdoor lighting of Substation.
• Smooth execution of work at site according to approved standards & drawings.
• Preparing the Material Purchasing Request Form of materials & tools which are necessary for the Work.
• Planning & monitoring of site Electrification activities, cost & quality constraints.
• Preparing of Electrification Check lists.
• Monitor progress & prepare monthly/weekly/Daily progress reports related Electrification Activities.
• Monitoring, inspection of execution, witnessing commissioning tests of electrical systems, follow up with contractor/EPCM for standardization & quality job.
• Planning /Execution and Supervision of cable laying and termination work for entire project scope.
• Attending meetings to solve any technical issues related the Electrification Works.
• Experience in Electrification of Residential Office Buildings.
Our headquarters are in Stockholm and the workplace is in Boden, Luleå. Applications must be submitted to the specified e-mail address.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-06
E-post: filial@gemkom.com.tr Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial
(org.nr 516413-4008)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Gemkom Engineering & Machinery Filial Jobbnummer
8487742