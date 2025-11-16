Logistics & Chemical Handling Specialist
Location: Sollentuna, Sweden
Position: Logistics & Chemical Handling Specialist
Employment Type: Full-time
About the Role
We are looking for a skilled and hands-on Logistics & Chemical Handling Specialist to join our team. This role is ideal for someone with strong practical experience in warehouse operations, chemical handling, and process improvement. You will work closely with our logistics and production teams across different locations to ensure safe, efficient, and high-quality handling of chemical products.
Key Responsibilities
• Safely and accurately divide and pack a wide range of chemical materials, including powders, solids, liquids, solutions, and sterile products
• Apply and improve standard packing methods to increase efficiency and reduce errors
• Operate freeze-drying equipment and ensure all finished products maintain proper sealing and quality standards
• Troubleshoot and resolve issues such as leaks, damaged packages, or workflow gaps, and implement preventive improvements
• Collaborate with the Shanghai warehouse team to manage shipments, customer service issues, and damaged goods reporting
• Support setup, calibration, and testing of new aliquot production lines and related laboratory equipment
Key Qualifications
• 10+ years of experience in sales, warehousing, and logistics, with a comprehensive understanding of end-to-end supply chain operations
• Strong hands-on experience in warehouse organization, efficiency improvement, and cost control
• Professionally trained in handling chemical products following standardized procedures
• Skilled in operating freeze-drying machines and laboratory equipment
• Strong problem-solving ability, especially in emergency situations such as leaks or damaged packages
• Good communication skills in both Chinese and English, enabling smooth coordination with teams across different locations
• Experience improving packing processes and supporting new production capabilities
• Background in e-commerce logistics with successful application to chemical logistics and warehouse optimization
We Offer
An attractive and stimulating workplace with an open atmosphere. You will join a team of around 30 employees from different backgrounds who enjoy spending time together.
We provide all employees with:
• SL-card
• Health and wellness allowance
Application Information
The position will be filled on an ongoing basis, so don't wait to apply!
Please send your CV to suzanne@chemtronica.se
The last day to apply is November 30th, 2025, but the position may be filled earlier.
