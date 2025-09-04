Logistics Engineer to Gothenburg
2025-09-04
Do you want to work with packaging and logistics planning in the automotive industry? We are now looking for a Packaging planner to join one of our global automotive clients. Maybe you have a background as a logistic engineer, have worked a few years in the field and are now looking for a new challenge. In this role, you will contribute to securing packaging distribution with the right balance between cost, availability, and sustainability.
WHAT WE OFFER
Every employee is equally important to ALTEN's success! We believe in growing together by offering opportunities, development, and community. ALTEN operates across several industries, with a wide range of assignments, supportive managers, and education through the ALTEN Academy-making it possible for you to always grow with us. Your preferences steer your journey forward.
As a consultant, you'll feel both part of your assignment team and enjoy strong internal community at ALTEN. Through our internal networks such as Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Sports, you have the opportunity to engage in the topics and activities that matter to you. At ALTEN, we value work-life balance, which is why we offer three additional days off per year. You're covered by a collective agreement and offered benefits such as wellness allowance, pension plans, and insurance.
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a Packaging planner, you will handle packaging orders, balance demand and supply, and book transports. Your focus will be on ensuring that the distribution of packaging to suppliers is managed effectively, based on total cost, availability, and sustainability perspectives.
You will work in a team with Distribution Managers and Regional Planners, where collaboration is essential. At the same time, the role offers a high degree of independence, allowing you to take responsibility and drive improvements in the daily work.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
Handle packaging orders and balance demand and supply
Book and coordinate transports
Secure distribution of packaging with a focus on cost, availability, and sustainability
Collaborate with Distribution Managers and Regional Planners in daily operations
WE BELIEVE YOU HAVE...
At least one year of relevant work experience within logistics, packaging, supply chain, or a related area
A degree in Logistics or similar
Good knowledge of Microsoft Office and SAP
Experience with Power BI or Qlik is valuable
A background in customer service or service industry is a plus
Ability to work independently with general supervision and contribute to the team through facts and best practices
Fluency in English, Swedish is a plus.
The position is based on-site in Gothenburg. We go through applications continuously and encourage you to apply already today!
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest engineering and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in around 30 countries. Our engineers perform complex and highly technical projects throughout the entire product development cycle for leading companies across multiple industries, including Automotive, Defence & Security, Energy, Industrial Equipment, Public Services, and Life Sciences.
In Sweden, we are about 1,300 committed employees located in 9 cities-from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. For the fifth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award given to companies offering unique career and development opportunities.
