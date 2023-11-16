Logistics Developer at Scania Battery Production
2023-11-16
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Included is building a new factory to produce batteries for electrical vehicles. This new plant will work with full automated equipment for Production and Logistics. Project of packaging is needed to come up with optimal solutions in terms of cost.
My words, as a recruiting manager, Patricia Minör
• Me as head of logisitics development and for the logistics engineers at Battery Production in Södertälje:
I am happy and grateful to be able to work with the vehicles of the future. Take the chance and get to work with fantastic colleagues who are all passionate about reaching the goal of a green transition. I am passionate about successful collaborations, quality events and everyone's enjoyment. I see that we have fun and feel good at work as a prereqruisite for us to be able to perform at our peak over time. Something else I value is diversity and equality, something we in our team really practice on a daily basis. We offer you; interesting and stimulating work in an international and evolving environment, where you develop and maintain the skills needed to meet Scania's future challenges. Come and join a great team!
We are looking for
Are you driven by the opportunity to be involved and influence? Are you interested in logistics and production? Then this is the right place and the right assignment for you! You see every challenge as an opportunity for improvement. In this role, you collaborate cross-functionally with various customers as well as Production and Logistics, where the challenge is to be both flexible and quality conscious. As an important part of the logistics group, you work with a self-motivated group of employees who are happy to share the large experience they have in various areas of logistics. The group is mainly responsible for carrying out flow and process improvement activities, but they also carry out packaging development/verifications. Your mission is to ensure that the right conditions are created and exist so that the group can continue to perform and develop in the future challenges that comes.
Your profile
To thrive in the assignment, we believe that you are a person who enjoys taking responsibility, who dares to challenge. You are communicative and cooperative, see opportunities instead of problems and are driven by finding solutions together with others. You are fluent in spoken and written Swedish/English, and are used to work in Office 365. We are looking for the one with the right will, the right drive and the right interest in developing yourself, together with your colleagues and the business forward. Competence is always decisive in the selection of a candidate. At the same time, we strive for better diversity within the organisation.
Your main duties will be;
Plan, lead and follow up logistics tasks to set a lasting and effective flow from end to end perspective.
Monitor the development that takes place within production logistics and contribute to the introduction of new technologies.
Update the business on the status of ongoing activities.
Identify improvements and come up with suggestions for the need for change.
Calculate investment and resource needs for assigned projects.
Follow up and report status and escalate in case of deviations.
Actively participate in assigned forums and obtain improvement suggestions for the business.
Business analyses.
Drive major improvement activities to develop working methods and process.
Education
Master degree and relevant experience in Logistics and Systems of Information
Meritorious: former experience in setting up logistics flow in production units
Meritorious with experience from similar industries
Interested and want to know more?
Do you want to know more? Please contact:
Logistics Development and Engineering Manager Patricia Minör, MELT at patricia.minor@scania.com
Application
Submit your CV, cover letter and relevant certificates. Scania uses tests as part of the recruitment process. A background check may be conducted for this position. Please apply via scania.com/career, but no later than 17th of December 2023. Screening and interviews will be done continuously.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66 900 trucks, 5 200 buses as well as 11 000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50 000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place- in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Så ansöker du
