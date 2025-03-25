Logistic Supervisor Hvdc Smedjebacken
The opportunity
HVDC is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures, and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables, as well as to connect power systems.
HVDC in Smedjebacken is now looking for a Logistics Supervisor that want to engage and grow a diverse team in our Valve production. You will have a central part of ensuring quality and delivery of projects and to support your team to develop themselves as well as the organization. We offer you an exciting and dynamic role with close collaboration with other departments and teams at Hitachi Energy.
How you 'll make an impact
You will be part of The Valve Assembly production unit and have responsibility for the work environment and workflow of about 10 people.
Your important mission will be to enable your employees to grow and develop with safe and agile leadership.
You share Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means you take responsibility for your own actions while feeling responsible for your colleagues and business.
You will ensure the right capacity and competence for your production area to meet set deadlines and goals.
You will also be responsible for running the department's improvement work and activities
In addition to the work you do with your employees, you will have many contacts within the company, but also with other units within Hitachi Energy, as well as with suppliers and customers.
Your background
As a leader you are open-minded, communicative and have the ability to motivate others.
You are a driven person with technical education or equivalent work experience who has a good understanding of production flows, where knowledge within Hitachi Energy and our product is meritorious.
You have a wish to grow in a leadership role. If you have experience of project management or other leadership roles it is a merit.
Through continuous improvement in mind, you can handle change with energy, joy and commitment.
You also have quality- and result focus and believe that collaboration is the key to success.
Knowing Swedish is required for collaboration with local stakeholders. As you will be part of a company that operates on a global arena, fluent in English is preferable.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you?
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Mattias Johansson mattias.johansson@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position.
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Eva Schölin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
