Leveransrådgivare / Delivery Advisor - Hisings Backa
2024-11-13
As a Delivery Advisor at Tesla, you will be responsible for guiding customers through the delivery process and ensuring that they have a frictionless and exceptional experience when taking delivery of their Tesla vehicle. You will be a delivery expert who adds your own guidance to the ownership solution, validating and adjusting it as needed to ensure a successful delivery.
You have relentless determination to succeed, and you are driven by the mission of Tesla to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy. You are part of a larger sales and delivery team who works closely and flexibly on all tasks. You are expected to cooperate frequently and display a one-team mentality to achieve sales and delivery targets.
We Offer
A dynamic and fast-paced environment where inclusion, learning and collaboration are key to success
The chance to work with innovative technology, advanced tools and software
Ongoing training and development to help you grow your skills and career
A competitive compensation and benefits package
A safe, clean and fun work environment
What You'll Do
Take over the customer once the order has been placed and guide them through the delivery process
Validate and adjust the purchase solution designed by the Sales Advisor to ensure a successful delivery process
Create an ownership solution for customers who have made their purchase without previous interaction with Tesla
Use your delivery expertise to support customers with financing, trade-ins, and registration, and ensure a smooth and timely delivery process
Communicate regularly with customers, setting the right expectations and providing updates on delivery timelines
Address any questions or concerns that customers may have about the delivery process and provide solutions to any problems that arise
Ensure that all required documentation is completed accurately and on time
Closely adhere to all processes to ensure a speedy revenue recognition and cash collection
Coordinate with other members of the Tesla team, including the Delivery Experience team and the Service team, to provide a seamless and exceptional customer experience
Ensure that all customers are satisfied with their delivery experience, and that any issues are resolved to their satisfaction
Conduct vehicle handovers
Meet or exceed delivery targets and performance metrics
General duties:
Operate with a flexible mindset to support sales and delivery needs across the team
Ensure that customer details and all actions are accurately tracked and updated in our internal systems
Execute on and share best practices with and across your Tesla location
Educate customers on the full Tesla ecosystem and all available solutions available to meet their needs
In respect to Tesla's processes, timely execute on sales administrative duties including contract completion, finance, and work in close collaboration with relevant stakeholders to get it done
Manage any additional duties to support wider business requirements
What You'll Bring
Strong operations skills, and the ability to manage multiple tasks and priorities in a fast-paced environment
Good problem-solving skills, with the ability to anticipate and address potential issues before they arise
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, and the ability to build strong relationships with customers and colleagues
Ability to explain complex topics to customers in simple terms
Attention to detail and a focus on accuracy, with the ability to complete documentation accurately and on time
Ability to work independently and as part of a team
Passion for Tesla's mission and products, and a desire to provide an exceptional customer experience
At Tesla, we believe that the delivery experience is an essential part of the customer journey, and that every customer deserves a frictionless and exceptional experience when taking delivery of their Tesla vehicle. As a Delivery Advisor, you will play a critical role in ensuring that customers have a positive experience when taking delivery of their Tesla, and that they are fully satisfied with their purchase. If you are passionate about operations, problem-solving, and delivering exceptional customer experiences, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.
