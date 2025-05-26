Legal Operations & Information Counsel
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Do you enjoy making work smarter and easier? Are you passionate about the intersection of law and technology?
At Ericsson, we are transforming how our legal teams partner with the business. As a Legal Operations & Information Manager/Counsel, you will be a key player in this transformation, designing and implementing innovative tools, automating workflows, and ensuring seamless access to legal information. You'll partner with legal and business teams globally to drive technology-forward solutions and improve the way legal work is delivered.
What you will do:
* Lead the design, development, and deployment of legal and contracting technology solutions, including contract lifecycle management (CLM), contract automation, workflow automation, and AI-assisted contract review.
* Create and configure automated contract templates and workflows, maximizing efficiency and minimizing risk.
* Develop and implement a robust legal and contracting knowledge management system, ensuring teams can access and apply critical legal information.
* Manage vendor relationships for legal technology solutions for optimal performance and cost-effectiveness.
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify opportunities for process improvement and implement best practices in legal operations.
* Support additional Legal Operations projects as needed.
The skills you bring:
* A bachelor's or master's degree in law, IT, business or a related field, in connection with contracting, contract management, or legal technology.
* Experience in contracting, contract management, legal operations or legal technology within a law firm, legal service provider, in-house legal department, legal tech company or any other company.
* Proven track record of successfully implementing and managing legal technology or contracting solutions (such as CLM platforms, contract automation tools), with experience in workflow automation tools, such as Microsoft Power Platform or similar.
* Strong project management and process improvement skills.
* Ability to work independently while collaborating across cultures, geographies, and time zones.
A learning mindset, with curiosity about Ericsson, our business, and how legal landscape is evolving and how technology can improve legal work. Ersättning
