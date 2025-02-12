Legal Counsel
A Snapshot of Your Day
We have an exciting opportunity for an outstanding lawyer to join our Siemens Energy Legal team. Promise: Never a dull moment at Siemens Energy. Your daily tasks will range from complex contract negotiations with our customers in the energy market in Sweden and globally, guiding the business in technology cooperation's and adapting our standard documents to recent changes according to regulatory or market practice.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Be the trusted advisor and manage legal matters/risks in relation to general commercial and contract law including general legal aspects concerning intellectual property, product liability, procurement, administrative and general corporate law, torts, and claims).
* Proactively assist and contribute to mastering business challenges by entrepreneurial thinking (balancing governance and business needs).
* Maintain and further improve best in class Legal department. Engage and manage cost consciously outside counsel when needed at times.
* Elevate our Legal department's standards, strategically managing costs and external counsel when required.
* Foster an organizational culture of ownership, empowerment, transparency, and inclusivity, while promoting a speak-up environment.
* Collaborate with the global Legal and Compliance community to share knowledge and standard methodologies.
* Develop and provide training and educate key stakeholders.
What You Bring
* A Swedish law degree.
* A confirmed legal background with 2-6 years of experience of practicing commercial law in a company or a law firm, ideally with infrastructure/energy projects.
* We value a strong inner drive and business orientation. The ability to communicate and build relationships is a clear success factor in this role. As you will function as an expert and advisor, it is important that you as a person are structured and have an easy time making decisions and communicating these to others.
* Good negotiation skills and a customer-focused approach to facilitate business transactions and inspire change.
* The ability to balance multiple tasks while maintaining a sharp eye for detail.
* A collaborative spirit, growing in a team and international settings.
* Strong communication skills, intercultural awareness, and sensitivity.
* Full working proficiency in Swedish and English language and have experience of using IT support in your work.
About the Team
We are looking at strengthening our team in the Nordics.
You will be a member of the Legal Department of Siemens Energy AB supporting all Siemens Energy's business in Sweden and the global Gas Services business. Your will also be part of the global Legal and Compliance department including ~ 500 colleagues all over the world.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
