Legal Counsel
2024-10-23
Company Description
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group: About us - H&M Group (hmgroup.com).
Job Description
As a Legal Counsel in the General Contracts team of H&M Group Legal, you will be part of a team of nine legal counsels. We provide commercial contract support to key functions, such as Production, Supply Chain, Logistics, Marketing, Treasury and Sustainability. This is an opportunity for someone with a genuine interest in working in a global setting, in a role primarily focused on being a strategic partner to the H&M Group Treasury function.
In this role you will:
Drive the negotiation of funding arrangements from a legal perspective for all H&M Group markets and needs, including capital market programs, syndicated and bilateral loans and other financial agreements. This area will be your main focus.
Support in agreement negotiations in relation to payments (card acquiring and other payment related agreements in 70+ markets), cash management and other Treasury services, and projects for global, regional and local operations.
Support in risk assessment of projects, due diligence of vendors and general procurement and negotiation strategy.
Establish and optimize processes by challenging existing ways of working, establishing best practice, drafting templates and guidelines, and conducting internal workshops and trainings.
Collaborate and partner with key stakeholders across H&M Group, including management teams, project managers and other legal teams, in order to understand the needs of the business and find the best solution.
Have an opportunity to advise on a wide range of other legal matters also supported by the General Contracts group.
Collaborate with other teams at H&M Group Legal, in order to provide comprehensive legal support to the company.
Engage and coordinate with external legal counsels as needed.
Qualifications
Personal Profile
We believe that you are a social and positive person with drive and integrity, who strongly believes in the benefits of collaboration. You are comfortable driving a negotiation while facing expert counterparts; and you are equally comfortable in making complex contract provisions clear to a non-lawyer. You are able to continuously prioritize and deliver in a dynamic environment, while creatively solving problems. You enjoy independent legal work, while also having a supportive team of colleagues around you.
In addition to matching the personal profile, we seek the following qualifications:
A university law degree.
At least five years' relevant work experience (with a bank, law firm or inhouse in a treasury function), preferably in an international context.
Experience in drafting, reviewing and negotiating agreements with a variety of counterparts.
Ability to quickly grasp and evaluate opportunities and risks related to agreements.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills (professional English required).
Additional Information
This is a full-time permanent position, with a start date as soon as possible. You will report to the Manager of the General Contracts group.
Inclusion & Diversity
