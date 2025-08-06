Lease Category Manager - Ingka Centres Services AB
2025-08-06
Who you are
You truly love working in the retail property leasing industry, where you get to develop something that excites people. By always being on top of the latest trends, you bring a strategic edge, possessing the knowledge to envision a compelling future and skillfully translating that vision into well-defined goals and objectives. Your proficiency in strategic planning allows you to create a seamless sequence of steps towards achieving milestones with precision.
Your understanding of creating synergies among tenants ensures an environment that provides customers with a memorable experience and your knowledge of industry trends, novelties and emerging technologies actively contribute to achieving organizational goals and objectives. As a change champion, you drive transformative initiatives, trialing new methods, digital systems, and processes to enhance performance. Your critical thinking skills are your guide, allowing you to continuously scrutinize and challenge existing strategies, plans, goals, and ways of working, ensuring a constant evolution.
With your colleagues, you build connections that creates a collaborative and impactful work environment, and you communicate in a clear way fostering understanding and alignment across teams. Negotiation is one of your strengths, as you adeptly seek common ground and navigate agreements, settling matters of mutual interest. In every aspect, you are the driving force behind strategic success, seamlessly blending vision, leadership, and effective communication. Does this sound like you?
Additionally, you bring:
• 7+ years experience in shopping center leasing or rental retail units and 5+ years experience in managerial position, ideally working at international organisations.
• Previous successful track record in implementing long-term strategic plans and building strategic long-term partnership in retail business in a change environment through networking.
• Proven track record in leading & developing teams through coaching and mentoring in a change environment.
• Previous successful experience of working in multicultural environment with remote teams.
A day in your life with us
In this role, you have the overall responsibility to coordinate the Leasing activities that can boost the commercial attractiveness of IKEA Retail locations by densifying the retail offer through opportunities for space optimisation. Working in close collaboration with Expansion and Development Domain and local Leasing teams, you are directly involved in the initial assessment of the feasibility of space optimisation initiatives, pulling different resources within Ingka Centres and Ingka Group that are required (Design, Concept, New Business and Innovation...) to create initial high-level solutions and assess the financial viability of those business cases. Your leasing knowledge, expertise and experience is crucial, as you gather and interpret relevant intelligence, key for business development options and decision-making. This includes market sales potential, tenant demand assessment, present and future categories development, market rental rates development, etc.
In this role, you build a network of brands that became preferred partners for space-optimisation projects, exploring and coordinating portfolio deals within Ingka Centres portfolio and across IKEA Retail locations.
Simultaneously, you foster close cooperation with IKEA Retail at the country level, actively promoting the exchange of information and market knowledge, thereby strengthening our collective impact by understanding retail dynamics and the synergies that different categories deliver in combination with IKEA business.
As a Lease Category Manager you are always updated on different categories development, understanding how to develop the offer and achieve sustainable and maximised revenues in alignment with customer and market needs. Your ability to see ahead has a big impact on how the business gorws and you actively share these insights with key stakeholders, including Meeting Places and the Commercial & Digital Domain.
Your leadership also involves nurturing collaborative and lasting partnerships with key partners, ensuring a harmonized approach to leasing strategies and alignment with the overall global leasing direction.
Additionally, you will:
• Coordinate activities in space optimization initiatives with Key Account managers.
• Support the negotiation of Lease Agreements with best practices and global principles in countries where Ingka Centres is not present.
• Map and anticipate Leasing Resources according to the pipeline of opportunities for space optimization.
• Implement Ways of Working in countries where Ingka Centres does not have presence.
• Negotiate with third-parties support for Leasing activities in countries where Centres is not present, including global agreements with IPC's and scope definition and negotiation at country level.
• Explore and recommend monetization opportunities with non-Leasing activities, liaising with Sales Manager and leveraging on Ingka Centres portfolio.
• Gather and share best practices in the context of IKEA store's space optimisation and define scalable solutions that can speed up leasing process.
• Provide Leasing support and expertise to IKEA Retail when expanding with external Real Estate developers.
Together as a Team
Together with IKEA Retail and Ingka Investments, Ingka Centres is part of Ingka Group.
As a long-term partner of IKEA, we share our vision, our culture, and our values, while what makes our businesses different is the way we fulfil our vision. If the idea of IKEA is to create a better life at home, we work hard to create a better everyday life outside of the home by developing virtual and physical meeting places where people can meet shop and connect with their communities.
This role belongs to Operations Domain. The purpose of this team is to optimize the meeting place experience for the many people, to drive visitation to the Meeting Places and IKEA, and deliver sustainable business growth for our Partners and Meeting Places. Achieve operational results, drive efficiency improvements, and enhance commercial performance and brand value of the Meeting Places.
We encourage you to apply as soon as possible, though no later than Aug 19th 2025.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-19
E-post: emelie.johansson@ingka.com Omfattning
