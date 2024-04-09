Lean Director
2024-04-09
Are you ready to make a meaningful impact on people's lives with life-changing medicines? We are seeking a Lean Director to provide leadership through Lean expertise, business insight, and coaching.
At AstraZeneca, we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and spark your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development.
Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D), within Operations, is the organization that turns brilliant science into actual medicines that help millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, designing and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices for new medicines and providing expert technical support to all AstraZeneca's commercial drug substances and products to ensure we successfully supply medicines to patients.
This role is pivotal in driving sustained business performance improvements across our Global PT&D functions and Leadership Teams. As a Lean expert, you will translate your knowledge and experience into opportunities that increase value and reduce waste for our customers in AstraZeneca R&D Units and AstraZeneca Operations.
Accountabilities:
As the Lean Director, you will act as the role model for Lean Thinking and Lean Leadership in PT&D. You will ensure Leadership teams develop, track, and deliver improvement strategies, lead the PT&D Lean improvement philosophy, and develop and own the PT&D Lean Strategy. You will also effectively lead and run the Lean team, delivering increased individual and team performance.
Leadership Accountabilities:
* Ensuring Leadership teams develop, track and deliver improvement strategies. Leading the PT&D Lean improvement philosophy, incorporating Kaizen and Agile techniques to drive rapid execution and demonstrated value.
* Developing and owning the PT&D Lean Strategy and plans that ensure our Lean development system continues to measurably develop in line with the needs of the PT&D and AZ Strategy, external benchmarks and innovative Digital approaches, whilst remaining aligned to the global AstraZeneca Lean Frameworks.
* Influence PT&D Leadership teams to develop strategic and annual Lean plans that deliver improved R&D and Operations customer focused performance, underpinned by mature Lean Systems and behaviours.
* Ensuring all functions in PT&D contribute to a coherent Lean approach, whilst developing appropriate Lean approaches and resources within the diverse PTD functions.
* Being a Lean inspiration to others, a champion for Lean and most senior Lean role within PT&D ensuring Lean is embedded into all work
* Owning the PT&D Process Framework, ensuring process owners are responsible for the strategic direction and development of our Processes aligned to innovative Digital, Data and AI best practice.
Personal and Management Accountabilities:
* Effectively leading and managing the Lean team, delivering increased individual and team performance
* Ensuring an environment of continued professional development is created, incorporating digital and technology into our existing Lean competence.
* Ensuring PT&D has the necessary coaching and training to ensure colleagues build and maintain the required levels of Lean competence.
* Representing PT&D as a member of the Global Lean Governance Network (GLGN), to develop and steer AZ Lean strategy to deliver company goals and the global Lean strategic workforce plan.
* Representing AstraZeneca externally and acting as a brand ambassador.
Essential Skills/Experience:
* Educated to minimum undergraduate degree level or equivalent experience in a Science, Manufacturing, Engineering or related technical/business subject area
* Demonstrated ability to adopt leading edge digital practices including Generative AI, Analytics and Modelling and Simulation.
* Significant experience across a variety of business roles within a company/companies with leading edge Lean practices
* Excellent track record of developing, adapting and implementing value added Lean strategies and programmes aligned with the development and supply needs and priorities of the business
* Strong background in change management gained in a global and highly competitive business environment
* Proven ability to lead and coach both senior leaders and direct/indirect reports, influencing matrixed global organisation.
* Broad understanding of product development processes as applied to the pharmaceutical industry
*
In depth knowledge of Lean standard processes from the external world and other related industries
Desirable Skills/Experience:
* Lean Six Sigma Black Belt training and/or certification from an accredited external Quality program
* Understanding of current Good Manufacturing Practice and GxP regulations as defined by local regulatory bodies
At AstraZeneca, we are driven by our commitment to deliver accelerated growth and to make people's lives better. We thrive in our often intense and ambiguous environment, seeking out new challenges and working towards new solutions. We are part of an inclusive and giving community, supporting each other on our journeys. We are intellectually stimulated by constant learning. There's potential for multiple, global careers and great rewards, for those who embrace the diverse opportunities.
Are you ready to make a positive impact? Join us at AstraZeneca where we turn molecules into life-changing medicines. Apply no later than April 23rd, 2024.
