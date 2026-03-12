Lead Solution Architect PO2C
2026-03-12
Opportunity
We are looking for a Lead Solution Architect for PO2C. In this global role, you will collaborate closely with the Solution Architects, Business Unit Leads (BLs), Archetype Leaders (ALs), and other stakeholders to drive alignment and maximize the use of the SAP functionalities.
You will play a key role in the coordination of the team, continuing the shaping the future of our ERP landscape by embedding the best practices and facilitating the coordination of the key design decisions across business units. This role is as part of Digital Core CoE (Center of Expertise).
How you will make an impact
Implement, develop, and support SAP PS module on SAP S/4HANA.
Collaborate with Product Owner to define, analyze, and document detailed business requirements.
Participate in Template Control Board and present new Change Requests for approval.
Ensure alignment between S/4HANA project design and CR plans; resolve conflicts proactively.
Map business requirements, provide solutions, prepare functional specifications, and configure the system accordingly.
Lead implementation of new functionalities and enhancements; conduct Unit, Integration, and Regression Testing; coordinate User Acceptance Testing.
Oversee vendor execution and delivery, ensuring quality, schedule, and budget compliance; drive vendor teams to meet SLAs and productivity targets.
Coordinate knowledge transfer with central SAP Product team; prepare documentation for "How To," Request Fulfilment, and Standard Changes.
Support Solution Architects in designing training programs and creating training materials and e-learning tools for Key Users.
Stay updated on industry best practices, participate in process assessments, and suggest innovations to improve processes and functionalities.
Your background
Diploma or Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Business Administration, or equivalent.
Minimum 8+ years of hands-on experience in SAP PS module, including integration with FI, CO, MM, SD, and PP.
Proven leadership experience and ability to influence and negotiate across diverse stakeholder groups.
Strong understanding of Hitachi Energy business processes and cross-functional practices.
Excellent decision-making, issue-resolution, and strategic thinking skills with a passion for innovation.
Experience representing business interests in IT projects and driving process improvements.
Fluent in English with exceptional interpersonal, written, and verbal communication skills.
Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, agile environment and collaborate across all organizational levels.
Highly collaborative work style and commitment to continuous improvement.
More about us
We pride ourselves on offering a holistic range of competitive benefits to support your financial, physical and mental wellbeing and personal development. We want you to truly thrive with us, in work and out.
We can provide more information during the recruitment process.
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Alexandre Moraes, alexandre.moraes@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Maria Lönnberg, +46 72-2004796; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Kevin Galloway, Kev-in.galloway@hitachienergy.com
