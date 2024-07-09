Lead Software Engineer, Algorithm Development
2024-07-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cloud Software Group Sweden AB i Göteborg
Overview
The Spotfire visual data science product suite delivers immersive, intelligent, real-time insights through a fully-governed scalable analytics platform. Users pose, enrich, and twist their questions. They share their results. They want to know: Which is the best path forward? Who made this decision? Why? When? In short, Spotfire immerses the customer in a mind-machine milieu blending data wrangling and analytic workflows. Our product spans the intersection of data assets and business value, a vibrant place where technology moves fast and ease of use is key to success.
Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Cloud Software Group enables businesses to reach new heights on their digital innovation path. From systems to devices and people, we interconnect everything, capture data in real-time wherever it is, and augment the intelligence of organizations through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on us to build compelling experiences, energize operations, and propel innovation. Cloud Software Group is home to multiple world-class data analytics platforms to handle all data and business needs.
Who you are
You have solid programming, analytical, and problem-solving skills. You understand the core concepts underlying Software Development, Design, and Architecture. You are interested in implementing machine learning algorithms and have a grasp of their applications. You enjoy the challenges of developing robust and performant enterprise-scale analytics software products. You are intellectually curious and communicate complex concepts well.
What you will do
You will join a team where colleagues with different competencies work closely together. It is a community where code is created by developers working in concert with colleagues from several professions - other developers and testers, of course, but equally important user experience designers and technical communicators, project and product managers. In addition, customers visit and data scientists drop by. You will enjoy the pleasure of doing engineering in a rich context, surrounded by several kinds of expertise. We consider software development a communal art of discovery: Spotfire keeps evolving in our modern office is located in central Gothenburg. In this context, you will design and development new analytics capabilities for the Spotfire product suite with close attention to robustness, scalability and performance. You will be a Subject Matter Expert in data science and focus on implementation of data analytic algorithms. You will specialize in developing industry-specific algorithms. Your have expertise in subjects such as statistical modeling, algorithmic optimization techniques, and can translate mathematical concepts into efficient code.
Qualifications
Experience/Skills
Must Have
Excellent programming skills in C#, C++, or a similar language
Solid understanding of Data Structures and Algorithms
Experience with Object Oriented Programming concepts and Design Patterns
Robust understanding of Numerical Analysis
Strongly Preferred
Experience with scientific computing and numerical recipes
Experience with R and/or Python
Experience using Business Intelligence and Data Science platforms
Experience in developing and deploying machine learning models
Nice to have
Good understanding of mathematical/statistical concepts and methodology, including (but not restricted to) Descriptive statistics, Inferential statistics, Probability theory, and Linear algebra
Experience with Big Data frameworks and Deep Learning frameworks
Experience with cloud-native development principles and technologies (Docker, Kubernetes, and public cloud platforms)
Education
Bachelors or Masters degree in Computer Science (or related fields)
Experience/Skills/Interests/Formal Qualifiers
• Masters degree in Mathematics, Engineering Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, or similar in kind from a reputable university
• 5-8 years of experience in commercial software development
• Conversational Swedish language proficiency
• Interest in Spotfire and its business contexts
• Appreciation of Engineering as an intellectual activity
• Proclivity for quality over quantity
• Gothenburg office presence
• Labour permit for Sweden
Pay & Benefits Summary
• Competitive salary
• Annual bonus
About Us:
Citrix and TIBCO recently merged to create Cloud Software Group, now one of the world's largest cloud solution providers, serving more than 100 million users around the globe. When you join Cloud Software Group, you are making a difference for real people, each of whom count on our suite of cloud-based products to get work done - from anywhere. Members of our team will tell you that we value diverse lived experiences, passion for technology, and the courage to take risks. Everyone is empowered to learn, dream, and build the future of work. We are on the brink of another Cambrian leap -- a moment of immense evolution and growth. And we need your expertise and experience to do it. Now is the perfect time to move your skills to the cloud.
Cloud Software Group is firmly committed to Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) and to compliance with all federal, state and local laws that prohibit employment discrimination. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, race, color, creed, sex or gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, ethnicity, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, religion, genetic carrier status, disability, pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions (including lactation status), marital status, military service, protected veteran status, political activity or affiliation, taking or requesting statutorily protected leave and other protected classifications.
If you need a reasonable accommodation due to a disability during any part of the application process, please contact us at (800) 424-8749 or email us at AskHR@cloud.com
