Lead Software Engineer
The Gang
Since 2019, The Gang has been a leading gaming studio for Roblox games and our goal is to build the best, safest, and most engaging experiences in the world. We publish our own games and develop game experiences with the most successful brands in the world in music, fashion, entertainment and technology.
Our mission is to unlock the full creative potential of our audiences with innovative experiences and solutions. This year we have seen tremendous growth with several million active users every day and we are actively looking to find the best people to join us in shaping the future of metaverse experiences in Roblox and beyond.
About the position
As the Lead Software Engineer, you will play a key role in developing new updates to our existing games as well as developing new games on the Roblox Platform. As our teams are small and autonomous, you will be a central part of defining the player experience and building our games from the ground up.
Life at The Gang - Fun, playful, fearless and always going forward!
We strive to deliver awesome digital experiences and have fun while doing it, always learning and moving forward. Working at The Gang you will have a lot of ownership over your tasks and be empowered to test your ideas and grow in a playful and supportive group.
Starting date: ASAP, permanent contract after 6 months probationary period
Reporting to: Code Managers
Location: working 100% remote from home in Sweden, with the option for hybrid/in-office work at our Stockholm office. Discord and Slack are your best friends.
Work time: Full time, company time zone CET
Company language: English
Please submit your application in English.
Required Qualifications
Experience with programming in the LUA, C, C# or any other similar language.
Extensive professional game development and/or other software development experience (ideally 5+ years)
Excellent knowledge of code patterns and architecture
Good understanding of player experience
Experience with mentoring junior developers
Strong communication and collaboration skills
Finished higher vocational education in professional game development and/or other higher education within software engineering
Proven game publication on platforms like Play Store, App Store, Steam, or others
Strong English required
Located in Sweden
Love for games
What we offer
A role in a growing and highly collaborative group with room to both diversify your skills and focus on your specialization.
The opportunity to work on our own established IPs as well as working with some of the biggest brand clients worldwide.
The opportunity to work with a diverse, fun, and talented team.
A 100% remote work environment.
Yearly wellness allowance.
Personal development stipend.
At The Gang, we are committed to building a diverse, inclusive, and open workplace. Any race, gender, color, sexual orientation, nationality or religion are welcome at The Gang. We value your skills and what you can contribute to The Gang's continued success and welcome your unique background!
