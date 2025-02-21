Lead Mechanical Engineer
2025-02-21
Building on our past. Ready for the future
Worley is a global professional services company of energy, chemicals and resources experts. We partner with customers to deliver projects and create value over the life of their assets. We're bridging two worlds, moving towards more sustainable energy sources, while helping to provide the energy, chemicals and resources needed now.
The Role:
We are looking for a Senior Mechanical Engineer to join our teams in Stenungsund and Kungälv. In this role, you will provide mechanical engineering services to Worley and our customers, ensuring projects meet safety, quality, and regulatory standards. You'll lead project requirements, manage scope and procurement, and collaborate with multi-disciplinary teams to deliver projects on time and within budget.
You Will:
Lead mechanical engineering activities, ensuring compliance with safety standards, project requirements, and industry codes.
Provide technical guidance on Static, Rotating, and Package Equipment (e.g., heat exchangers, pressure vessels, pumps, dosing systems).
Manage project scope, changes, and procurement, including preparing requisitions, evaluations, and purchase orders.
Prepare design documents, specifications, and reports while monitoring project budgets, schedules, and staffing.
Coordinate with other disciplines during design, construction, and startup phases to ensure alignment.
Visit suppliers for meetings, testing, and clarifications as needed.
Communicate effectively with the team, stakeholders, and customers, providing leadership and mentoring to engineers to ensure high-quality work.
You Bring:
Extensive experience in mechanical engineering with a strong background in leadership and team management.
A degree in mechanical engineering or a related field.
Strong knowledge of mechanical principles and relevant software.
In-depth knowledge of international codes and standards, especially related to pressure equipment and design (e.g., PED, ASME Sec 8 Div 1, EN13445).
Experience working on multi-disciplinary projects.
Excellent communication skills in English, with Swedish as a plus.
A collaborative, team-oriented mindset.
Moving forward together
We're committed to building a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace where everyone feels they belong, can bring themselves, and are heard. We provide equal employment opportunities to all qualified applicants and employees without regard to age, race, creed, color, religion, sex, national origin, ancestry, disability status, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, genetic information, marital status, citizenship status or any other basis as protected by law.
We want our people to be energized and empowered to drive sustainable impact. So, our focus is on a values-inspired culture that unlocks brilliance through belonging, connection and innovation.
And we're not just talking about it; we're doing it. We're reskilling our people, leveraging transferable skills, and supporting the transition of our workforce to become experts in today's low carbon energy infrastructure and technology.
Whatever your ambition, there's a path for you here. And there's no barrier to your potential career success. Join us to broaden your horizons, explore diverse opportunities, and be part of delivering sustainable change. Så ansöker du
