Lead Java Developer
Telenor Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-11-05
Looking for a workplace for the future?
At Telenor, you own your career. Here, you'll have the opportunity to make the most of your dreams and expertise while contributing to technological innovations that are barely even imagined today. Innovations that we know will change the map for how we communicate and live our connected lives in the future. Are you looking for a workplace where you can make a difference in what matters most - relationships between people.
We are looking for a forward-thinking and innovative person to join one of our dynamic development teams. Telenor is rapidly adapting to the digital future, and we are looking for people with a natural proactive drive who want to make a difference.
What you will do
As a Lead Java Developer, you will help shape the technical vision and ensure the quality of software within your team, working primarily with AWS and Java SpringBoot microservices. You will lead the design of robust, scalable, and secure solutions, while mentoring team members in best practices for coding, design, and performance optimization.
You will collaborate with stakeholders, architects, and team leaders to support project and development planning. Your role will also involve at least 50% hands-on coding, conducting code reviews, and continuously improving development processes, focusing on maintaining the product's technical health. You'll also be accountable for enhancing developer experience and helping the team balance short- and long-term goals, ensuring delivery of key objectives and adhering to technical guidelines.
In addition, you will be part of the Lead Developer chapter, where you will:
Actively drive and participate in improvement projects and ways of working.
Contribute to coding standards and design patterns.
Proactively share knowledge and insights across teams.
Actively work to improve the overall developer experience.
Assist management in tactical and strategic work.
Host technical interviews to help grow the team with top talent.
Who you are
You are an experienced software developer with a deep understanding of custom-built applications and strong expertise in Java SpringBoot microservices and system design patterns (scalability, resilience, security). We expect you to have good knowledge in cloud, preferably within AWS. You have a strategic mindset when it comes to software architecture and are proficient in DevOps practices like CI/CD.
You are analytical, a problem solver, comfortable managing complex projects and communicating effectively. Self-leadership, time management, and a proactive approach are key attributes of your working style. You lead by example, continuously learn, and are passionate about improving technical excellence within your team.
Our promise to you
We are better together.
Here, you'll be part of a family-like and inclusive culture, built on strong shared values and leadership that empowers you with both trust and confidence. We believe in enabling each other to act and make decisions, while always having each other's backs through ups and downs.
We support relationships and societies.
Telenor plays a vital role in the society, giving your work a greater purpose. Every day, we create value for millions of people and maintain a customer-first approach where human relationships are at the heart of everything we do.
We make room for life.
Work from home up to two days a week, if your role allows it. The rest of the time, we create magic together at the office. Leadership based on trust and flexible working hours helps you balance work and life. We support you through every stage of life with our benefit package, including collective agreements, occupational pensions, wellness allowances, and customized insurance solutions tailored to your needs.
We invite you to a career in motion.
Your development is at the center of our culture. We dedicate at least 40 hours per year for you to deepen your expertise, explore new areas, and develop in your role. Through Telenor Academy and other learning initiatives, you'll have the tools and freedom to advance your career. When you want to broaden your horizons, we are present throughout the Nordics.
