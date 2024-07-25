Lead Gameplay Animator
IO Interactive AB / Grafiska jobb / Malmö Visa alla grafiska jobb i Malmö
2024-07-25
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos IO Interactive AB i Malmö
IO Interactive is currently looking for a Lead Gameplay Animatorto join Project 007, a brand-new James Bond video game to be developed and published by IOI. Featuring a wholly original Bond story, players will step into the shoes of the world's favourite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story.
This role is critical in driving animation quality and supporting our talented animation team.
What You Will Do:
Partner closely with the production team, leveraging your hands-on experience to mentor and drive the animation team effectively.
Manage the animation scope across the team, ensuring timely delivery and alignment with project goals.
Provide critical feedback and direction to elevate the team's animation quality, ensuring all animations meet the high standards expected.
Be prepared to be hands-on when necessary, but focus primarily on guiding and mentoring the team.
Collaborate with other departments to ensure cohesive and polished animations that enhance the overall game experience.
Drive the quality of animations, focusing on delivering top-notch results and continually raising the bar for the team.
Who You Are:
An experienced animator with a strong background in leading animation teams and working on AAA projects.
Possess a balance of hands-on skills and the ability to mentor and guide the team effectively.
Quality-driven, with a focus on achieving outstanding animation results.
Able to provide constructive critiques and drive the team forward, enhancing their skills and output.
Experienced in people management, with the ability to inspire and motivate team members to achieve their best work.
Proficient in animation software and tools relevant to the industry.
Who we are:
IO Interactive is an independent videogame development and publishing company with studios in Copenhagen, Malmö, Barcelona, Istanbul and Brighton. As the creative force behind some of the most talked-about multiplatform video games in the last decade, we are committed to creating unforgettable characters and experiences - all powered by our award-winning, proprietary Glacier technology.
We know that to achieve those goals, we need courage, talented people and a great working environment - and we do our utmost to have all of that. Across our multiple studios, we're working on several projects. Crucially though, we're all one team. We value the work and impact that each person brings to the table and we actively encourage new ideas, whilst listening to your insights along the way.
We have a dedicated team of People Managers, who look after you as an individual and as an employee. With more than 40 nationalities, we know that everyone is different and we are proud to have a reputation for being a friendly workplace with highly-talent people.
Learn more about Project 007. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare IO Interactive AB
(org.nr 559183-6787), https://www.ioi.dk Arbetsplats
IOI Kontakt
Lucas Rundle lucasr@ioi.dk Jobbnummer
8812032