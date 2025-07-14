Lead Engineer - JavaScript
2025-07-14
About Us
With over 85 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is on the way to becoming the world's favorite way to shop. To help us get there, we're assembling an unparalleled global talent team-accelerating individual careers, and disrupting entire industries. We're looking for people ready to achieve the extraordinary and embrace our bold ambitions as we shape the future of payments and fintech. Will you join us?
What You Will Do
Possess deep understanding and hands-on experience with Node.js, TypeScript, and Jest for building and testing applications.
Show expert-level knowledge of databases, especially PostgreSQL and DynamoDB, including design, optimisation, and management.
Lead projects with a self-driven approach, managing stakeholders, anticipating technical debt, and crafting a technical roadmap to navigate and mitigate these challenges efficiently.
Mentor colleagues, enhancing team capabilities, and fostering a collaborative environment. Conduct demos, presentations, and contribute to the creation of comprehensive documentation.
Uphold a strong commitment to quality through extensive knowledge of testing methodologies and an unwavering attention to detail.
Who You Are
Proficient in Javascript/Typescript.
Skilled with cloud technologies, especially AWS.
Independent, able to manage projects end-to-end and lead people effectively.
A strong communicator, capable of interfacing with other teams and domains.
Previously led a team, with a track record of building positive engineering cultures.
Working proficiency and communication skills in verbal and written English.
Demonstrated experience in leading complex software projects.
A strong advocate for technical excellence, innovation, and continuous learning, with a track record of mentoring engineers towards achieving their career goals.
Exceptional analytical and strategic thinking skills, with the ability to balance short-term goals with long-term vision.
Proven ability to navigate complex organizational dynamics and build consensus among stakeholders with differing viewpoints.
Work closely with other engineering teams, product management, design, and operations to ensure our technology stack integrates seamlessly
Play a pivotal role in shaping the technological direction of the team by contributing to the strategic planning and decision-making processes.
Closing
To ensure fairness and maintain global market competitiveness, each role in a specific location has a set base salary. During the recruitment process, we will assess your skills and experience to determine which role is the best fit for you.
