Lead DevOps Engineer - Toyota
Skill Rekrytering & Bemanning AB / Datajobb / Mjölby Visa alla datajobb i Mjölby
2022-12-27
Are you an experienced software engineer who wants to build a new team? Toyota are looking for a person that will focus on master state-of-the-art software development tools and software development. You will be the first centre piece in our build up of a new team of DevOps engineers, where you will have great influence on the set-up and a leading role in the operation. We also see that this position could eventually lead to a formal Management position.
At Toyota we work with new technology in real-life development projects in an environment where you get close contact with our end-products and all our software development teams.
Job description
As a Lead DevOps Engineer at Toyota R&D you will:
• Work tightly with all our software development teams and products
• Improve and introduce new software development tools
• Automate workflows with scripts or other tools to make our development process more efficient
• Standardise way of working for software developers, repos, tools, CI/CD pipelines, release management, connection to issue management systems...
• Manage our Azure cloud subscription and configuration of Azure DevOps
• Support re-use of common software components in Toyota products
• Coordinate activities with Toyota IS/IT
Our software organisation is growing, we are adding new teams and software components - both for embedded- and cloud based applications. As a DevOps engineer you will have the possibility to work across all teams and support them with expert knowledge of our tools and processes. As a DevOps engineer you will learn our products and their code base, while focusing on how to increase our efficiency via automation or usage of new or existing tools.
At Toyota in Mjölby you will see your efforts result in a complete product, our fork-lifts. As a developer you are expected from time to time to test new software or solutions on fork-lifts in our lab. Fork-lift driver licence is included in the employment.
Your profile
As a Lead DevOps engineer you probably have a software developer background but have developed knowledge of or want to become a tool smith that makes your colleagues smile when they use your latest scripts or standardized tool setup.
For this position you have:
• Master or Bachelor in Engineering, other relevant technical college education or vocational education combined with work experience.
• Experience of software development, CI/CD and git
• Knowledge of various scripting languages
• A broad interest in technology and good problem-solving ability
• Excellent communication skills and a service minded approach
• Azure and Azure DevOps knowledge is a plus, but not mandatory
Application process
In this recruitment Toyota collaborates with Skill. Please note that we work with ongoing selection and that the position may be filled before the last application date. Therefore, we encourage you to apply for the position today.
For questions regarding the position, please contact the responsible recruitment consultant Daniella Möller on 013-495 88 16 or daniella.moller@skill.se
.
About us
At our site in Mjölby, 3,000 employees work with material handling from development concepts to manufactured vehicles. Our product range goes from loyal servants such as manual hand trucks to autonomous self-driving 1.5 tonne vehicles and innovative energy solutions. With us, the employee is central and our employees describe us as a friendly company with a focus on personal development, personal responsibility and health.
Sustainable employer
At Toyota, we strive to be a sustainable employer through our outstanding environmental work and our personnel policy. We currently have, among other things, a carbon-neutral production and a KRAV-labelled staff restaurant. Furthermore, we offer our staff good training opportunities through group training eight times a week and a newly renovated gym.
Commuting
We have good commuting opportunities by commuter trains and car from most cities in Östergötland, 30 minutes from Linköping and 20 minutes from Motala. We offer free parking within 5 minutes of your workplace with free access to engine heaters. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "7504". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skill Rekrytering & Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556685-8618), https://skill.se/ Kontakt
Daniella Möller daniella.moller@skill.se Jobbnummer
7293330