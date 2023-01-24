Lead buyer - Segment Leader Cab Plastics
INTRODUCTION
The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The biggest technology shift in decade within public transportation has started and Volvo Group wants to stay in the forefront together with our customers. In a changing world with new customer requirements status quo is not an option. The wind of change is everywhere and new solutions and technologies are what we are working and focusing on.
We have a culture of high performance created through employee engagement and we value Customer success, Trust, Passion, Change and Performance.
WHO ARE WE?
The European CAB Purchasing team based in Lyon, France and Gothenburg, Sweden is part of the Volvo Group Truck Purchasing Organization. This Buyer position is in the CAB Plastics team and our mission is to select and develop a global or a regional supplier base to create synergies and to achieve sustainable competitive advantages within the Cab Plastics segments. We challenge our suppliers to improve the value chain on costs, quality, and delivery performance for all production parts to be used on our trucks.
Volvo Group and Group Trucks Purchasing aims to be the most admired employer in our industry by attracting and retaining the best people in order to create and build a world-class purchasing team.
WHAT IS THE JOB?
As a Segment Leader, you will be accountable for the projects deliveries of strategic and ambitious product evolutions of the cab exterior plastics area. You will as well be accountable for the QDCFTSR of the supplier base on your segments. You will be responsible to make sure that the exterior plastics segment strategy is implemented through the selection of the right suppliers. and by continuously securing supplier QDCFTSR performance by using the tools and purchasing/cross functional network during production and after production for Revenue segments.
QDCFTSR: Quality, Delivery, Cost, Feature, Technology, Sustainability and Risk Management
Main tasks of your segment leader role:
Leading the cross-functional team responsible for defining and implementing a segment business plan.
Promote and ensure a strong collaboration between buyers working in your segments and strategic vendor managers by capitalizing on inputs towards segment strategies, negotiation tactics and leveraging
Build/update segments strategies for exterior plastic parts by being part of the early phase investigations with our engineering teams
Drive the development of the segment strategy and purchasing process to support Volvo's strategic objectives
Lead strategic sourcing projects to completion in collaboration with cross-functional teams
Strengthening Volvo's competitive advantage by understanding the business needs and the supplier market
Manage and develop the supplier base, using categorization, segmentation, evaluation, etc. in order to establish the appropriate levels of relationship
Manage the segments in a QDCFTSR mindset
Drive Strategic line activities with global Team
Drive optimization, synergies and share best practices within the Volvo Group
Negotiate upcoming requests and contracts with suppliers
Actively contribute to the team development, by bringing improvement ideas, support your peers, coaching buyers when relevant, sharing good cases
WHO ARE YOU?
As a person we believe that you are an experienced buyer, a business oriented mindset with both a financial and technical understanding. You enjoy the challenge of having contact with experienced and skilled suppliers and you also possess strong communication and networking skills. In addition to this you enjoy driving your own work and taking initiatives, with a team player attitude.
Qualifications:
University degree (Master), preferably in engineering or business
Motivated by change management and ability to drive change
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Multicultural experience is an asset
Excellent communication and networking skills
Creative and solution-oriented mindset
Ownership/Accountability
Positive mindset and team player
Business Acumen
Negotiation skills
Learning on the fly
Self-driven and autonomous
Ability to build and maintain strong relationships with counterparts
Analytical skills
Willingness to learn from others and share best practices
WANT TO KNOW MORE?
If you are interested in joining a diversified and fun team that likes everyday new challenges, then pick up your phone, send a mail or come to share a coffee. I will be very happy to introduce our mission and answer your questions.
Hélène Chabi, Purchasing Manager Cab Exterior Plastics
