Lead 3D Game Artist
Ringtail Interactive AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2023-01-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ringtail Interactive AB i Stockholm
Who are we?
Have you ever wanted to build something that helps others create and explore? Have you ever wanted to be a part of a team that genuinely wants to help players share their creative ideas, dreams and visions with millions of other players at the same time? Right now, we're searching for a Lead 3D Game Artist to join the team doing exactly that! We're building what we truly believe is the future of creative gaming, giving the players a plethora of design tools to create games, experiences and more. Once creators are happy with what they're building, they can share it with others, securely, knowing full well their creation is safe and more importantly - theirs.
With ground-breaking technologies available to you as a part of Ringtail, this team is unique. We are extremely excited by what we are building and if what you've read so far has you feeling that way too, then we want to hear from you!
About the role
We are looking for a Lead 3D Game Artist with experience in the mobile gaming space and the ability of an 'all-rounder'. Our project is ambitious and you will be one of the senior positions working in building up the actual 3D world. Working closely with the Art Director, you will be responsible of building up the 3D works of characters, environments and props of the massive world we want to create. This includes modelling, texturing, rigging, animation, lighting, rendering. Please attach/link your portfolio to your application.
Your day-to-day as a Lead 3D Artist
• Collaborating closely with the Art Director on multiple aspects of game art creation, including modelling, texturing, rigging, animation, lighting, and rendering
• Defining the visual style, design and overall look of the game, sharing your ideas to create visually stunning characters, props and environments
• Mentoring our junior and senior artists, contributing on their professional journey by giving constructive feedback and helping them grow
• Being a role model for our other 3D artists on all necessary techniques
• Delivering high-quality art assets and ensuring their efficient integration in the game
• Helping create and maintain art and technical pipelines
Requirements
• Experience with providing 3D works in a full cycle
• Driven to stylized 3D works (Casual & Mid core) rather than realistic art
• Full experience and knowledge of mobile game optimization
• Expert level of 3D software like Blender, 3D Coat, Unity3D
• Expert level of using Unity3D for implementation, optimization, animation, and lighting
• A team player rather than a lone wolf
• A portfolio that demonstrates and highlights your best work in games
Good to have
• 7+ years of mobile game experience with multiple projects
• At least 2 shipped game titles as Lead 3D Artist or similar
• Willingness to learn new skills and adopt new software quick
• Good artistic eye and imagination to make 3D models come alive based on limited references
• As a gamer, you bring art ideas from your gaming experiences
• Start-up game development studio experience
Personal traits
• Strong communication skills
• Capability of working independently with minimum supervision
• Openness to feedback and iterations
• Interest in new gaming fields and trends
• Proactive artist who always takes feedback seriously and loves sharing ideas
• Positive attitude towards your general approach to work life
About Ringtail Interactive
At Ringtail Interactive, we are consistently pushing the boundaries of what is possible for a small but fast-growing development team. We currently have three different departments working on a variety of projects; from a high-quality game platform for creators of all kinds, to a top-secret, cutting edge game development tool that we believe will change the industry forever, and more.
The company is made up of a diverse group of experienced professionals from all around the world united by a passion for games. As we continue to build the core of the team, we will be taking big next steps on defining the future development of our projects, and all of our employees will get the opportunity to have an impact on the products we show to the world. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ringtail Interactive AB
(org.nr 556989-5906), https://ringtailinteractive.com/ Arbetsplats
Ringtail Interactive Kontakt
Preeti Yadav preeti.yadav@ringtailinteractive.com 0721673794 Jobbnummer
7361735