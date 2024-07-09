lätt lastbil förare
2024-07-09
Job Description:
We are currently seeking a skilled and dependable Light Truck Driver to join our team. The ideal candidate will have experience in driving light trucks, possess a strong work ethic, and demonstrate exceptional flexibility with time. A keen sense of direction and the ability to use maps correctly are essential for this role.
Key Responsibilities:
Safely operate light trucks to transport goods to various locations.
Ensure timely delivery of goods while adhering to all traffic laws and regulations.
Load and unload cargo as needed.
Plan routes efficiently and use maps or GPS devices to navigate.
Communicate effectively with the dispatch team and customers.
Maintain the vehicle in good working condition and report any issues promptly.
Requirements:
Valid driver's license with a clean driving record.
Proven experience as a light truck driver or in a similar role.
Excellent time management skills and flexibility to work varying hours.
Strong knowledge of road safety regulations.
Ability to read and interpret maps accurately.
Good physical condition and ability to lift heavy objects.
Strong communication skills and a customer-oriented approach.
What We Offer:
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Opportunity to work with a dynamic and supportive team.
Career growth and development opportunities.
ow to Apply:
If you meet the above requirements and are ready to take on this exciting challenge, we would love to hear from you! Please send your resume and a brief cover letter outlining your experience and availability to support@dklogistics.se
with sthlm in subject. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-08
E-post: support@dklogistics.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare DK Logistics AB
(org.nr 559427-4309)
Upplagsvägen 38 (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8793964