Laser Specialist to Mycronic!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Think of the most high-tech electronics products you can imagine. Then think one step further. What technology creates the most advanced high-tech of today? Mycronic 's do. With unique and world-leading production solutions, they spearhead the electronics industry. Right now, Mycronic are on a journey of growth, where they continue to explore new markets and expand worldwide. Do you have a strong background within laser and wants to be Mycronic 's expert within this area? Then this is the role for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company and has been a trusted partner to electronics and display manufacturers worldwide forover 40 years. They are headquartered in Stockholm, Täby and with subsidiaries, agents and distributors in more than 50 countries. From the very beginning, when Mycronic introduced the world's first laser-based mask writer, their innovations have been driven by two main sources, their customers and their employees. Currently, there is no other company in the entire world that can compete with Mycronic's technology. All high-resolution screens you see, whether it's a TV, phone, tablet, Apple Watch, etc., they are made with Mycronic's machines, and this is the technology you will work with. Their current laser specialist will move on to a new role within Mycronic and therefore, we need to find her replacement. However, she will be your mentor, and this will give you the best possible start in your new role. You will belong to a team of 17 people, both engineers within optics, lithography, mechatronics and climate systems and in addition to your closest team, you will also collaborate with other functions within the company as well as customers and suppliers.
Some words from your future manager
"This is probably one of the most interesting roles for me to recruit for since it 's so broad! If you want to work with laser, this is a role where you will have the opportunity to work with it from all dimensions. Everyone sees the laser in the product, and you will be the expert! In addition to have a very important role, you will also have a fantastic mentor and belong to a friendly and helpful team."
You are offered
• You will be part of a company with a diverse culture and workforce. To Mycronic, diversity is not only a key competitive advantage, but also the very foundation for a great place to work and innovation to happen.
• Not only nice colleagues but also high levels of expertise - you will find yourself side by side with some of the leading experts in the electronics industry, getting inspired and inspiring others, as you acquire new knowledge and share it with others across functions and cultures.
Work tasks
Laser is an incredibly central part of Mycronic's products. It is required to operate with both quality and stability, and it is of the utmost importance that it works well to meet the high demands of Mycronic 's customers. You will work in all project phases, from idea to verified product and be responsible for the whole product life cycle from predevelopment, product enhancement, customer support and continuously develop quality, processes, methods, and tools.
In recent years, Mycronic has been working on changing their gas laser to solid state, which is directly linked to energy consumption and durability. You will be responsible for this area and be the expert within laser both internally and in discussions with clients and suppliers. You will do research and stay up to date with the laser area as well as work hands on with development and testing in the lab and trouble shoot machines when needed. Travels to suppliers and customers can occur but not on a regular basis.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
In this recruitment, we will place great emphasis on your personal competencies and interest in both the role and the laser area as well as Mycronic as a company. You have a strong analytical capability, are a good team player and networker and have the ability to take the responsibility for the laser area. You also have the ability to handle customer and supplier relations in a professional way.
Furthermore, you have...
• At least a M.Sc. or PhD in optics/photonics/laser (If not PhD, you need to have work experience whitin this area)
• Deep technical knowledge within laser technologies and theories
• Experience with and interest for working in the lab
• Knowledge in some program language, for example Matlab, Python or Zemax
• Very good knowledge in English
We see it as a merit if you have...
• Knowledge in Swedish
Other information
• Start: According to agreement
• Work extent: Full-time
• Location: Täby
• Contact details: Johanna Sörell, Senior Recruitment Consultant, johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
• This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and the request from Mycronic is that all questions about the recruitment process goes to Academic Work.
• * OBS! We do not accept applications via email. Search for the position by clicking "apply here" below.
The recruitment process
• Phone interview with Academic Work
• Teams interview with Academic Work, personality test + problem solving test
• Teams interview + physical interview with Mycronic
• Reference checking + decision
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about Mycronic on their website: https://www.mycronic.com/ Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15103569". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8596483