Large Accounts Manager till Moog!

Moog are a global leading integrator of precision motion control systems, and our products reflect the culture that our people embrace - a culture where the opportunity to solve a challenging control problem is always welcomed. Our business is within, aircraft, space defense and industrial.
The Role
Join a leading international engineering company in one the most important roles in Scandinavia, Large Account Manager. This is a key role for an experienced, goal-driven sales engineer with at least 5 years sales experience where at least 3 of these years are with responsible for large accounts, probably in roles as KAM or Senior KAM. The successful candidate is likely to have previous experience with sales in industrial sales, ideally in Hydraulics and-or motion control solutions area.
You'll be responsible for many of our biggest and most important clients. In addition, you will apply knowledge to increase penetration into existing Swedish OEM and end customer base on the Swedish market.
Scope of the position: Manage and develop an agreed Region and customer accounts, participate in developing an appropriate
Set up sales strategies and plans and implementation of these
Grow existing and new accounts in the agreed region focusing on motion control solutions.
Develop systematic synergies within the available product portfolio
Plan and conduct sales activities to achieve identified sales targets. Secure profitable orders within the agreed pricing policy and manage the commercial risk.
Develop and maintain accurate sales forecast information and report regularly to management on segment performance. Understand and monitor customers, application markets and competitors.
Using CRM as a core tool to plan, follow and display all sales activities
Permanently develop own skills with focus on sales and business development
Whenever required support peers in the sales team to achieve the team sales targets
In the role you soon will be the only one of two based in Sweden witch we hope you sees as a big opportunity to set up the strategies within sales on the Swedish/Danish markets. This also means that you in the future can have a strong developing curve. The role requires travels and about half of the time will be spent on the roads. However, the role does not require more than 3-4 nights away each month but regularly visits every 2-3 month to the HQ in Germany.
Is this you?
In this recruitment, your personal attributes will be of great importance! You are communicative by nature and always striving after a high level of solution orientation. You can work on your own and organize your work independently. As Moog is a global organization, they seek for new team members who are open minded to develop themselves on international markets.
You have at least 5 years of asset experience within a similar role from related industry. We think that at least 3 of these years are in roles as KAM or Senior KAM. We highly require you to have multiple years of experience handling large accounts on your own. Knowledge in Hydraulics and-or Electro Mechanics would be preferred but not essential. It is a merit if you have knowledge and experience of distributor and OEM business.
You have a bachelor's degree in engineering or related field, although previous relevant sales and technical experience is equally important. You have high analytical skills, but we also value your commercial mindset, together with a strong negotiation skill and a business-oriented approach when it comes to see the link between business and risk events. Furthermore, you have strong problem-solving ability and closing skills to drive sale. You are equally comfortable in both a business and technical context, interacting with executives and talking shop with technical audiences.
Excellent skills in English and Swedish, both oral and written, are essential. Moreover, we expect you to have excellent presentation skills.
