Lager arbetare

Lagerpersonal :)
We are looking for young ,dynamic person who enjoy working at a fast pace with a heat energy interest in warehouse and logistics as well as transport. Our customer in jordbro ,We like that you have previously worked in warehouse and logistics as well as a saferty enviromental .
You will work full-time Monday to Friday 08-16 with good conditions to work overtime.
You will be offered permanent employment with a 6-month trial period. This is perfect for those who want to test a new orientation within the profession and develop together with a great team.
Our stars :
We see that you have previous experience in warehouse and logistics with a strong focus on physics and patience. You should also be a social person who can work both in a group and individually. Accuracy and taking responsibility must be a high priority for you as they are decisive qualities for performing the job in the best way. Furthermore, we see that you are an orderly person and used to working according to safety regulations and guidelines and like to keep things clean and tidy around you. Previous experience in warehouse is merit.
