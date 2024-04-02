Labour Affairs Specialist
Incluso AB / Juristjobb / Skövde Visa alla juristjobb i Skövde
2024-04-02
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Skövde
, Jönköping
, Borås
, Linköping
, Karlstad
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Labour Affairs Specialist (Swedish and English speaking) for a global company in Gothenburg or Skövde. Start is in May, 20 months contract to begin with.
Assignment Description
Our company develops and produces world-class powertrain solutions for a global market. We are a pioneering global supplier of propulsion technology, development services and contract manufacturing with manufacturing capabilities in two continents. We create value for customers and consumers by producing high-efficiency, low-emission engines that already power millions of vehicles.
Now, our goal is to re-imagine motion for the future with powertrain technologies that are both sustainable and practical.
There are unlimited possibilities at our company for collaborative people who are ready to make the difference. We are re-imagining motion for a brighter future. Exploring how to push our environmental impact towards zero. Designing tomorrow's powertrain solutions for automotive and beyond. Join us on our journey!
Labour Affairs is the relationship between employers and employees according to the strategic decisions, policies and laws that affect it.
We strive to provide the right conditions, create clarity and always keep developing. We do this by questioning what we do, why and how do we want it to be combined with providing labour law competence.
The interpretation of law, agreements, policies and guidelines helps us to support the line that Aurobay hold and which direction we should take. We work with building long term relationships with the unions and other stakeholders so that we always can keep a professional and high standard in our negotiations and dialogues.
It is important to simplify for our people to act and work according to laws, regulations, our policies and culture. We do this by awareness and by taking action if something is not according to what 's agreed upon.
We prioritize and values our culture, employee safety and well-being. Therefore, we work proactively to prevent any misconduct regarding drugs and alcohol, and we have a clear guideline to secure the ways of working.
Requirements
HR Experience and good knowledge or/and LA experience
Fluency in both Swedish and English
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg or Skövde. Start is ASAP and the contract period is 20 months to begin with.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
541 34 SKÖVDE Jobbnummer
8578559