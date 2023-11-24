Laboratory technician
2023-11-24
QRIOS Life Science is looking for a laboratory technician to join an expanding company for a consultant assignment. You will take part in the development of the company's research programs and conduct an extended array of molecular biology and immunology-based assays.
Do you have experience in molecular techniques, such as cloning, cell-culture maintenance and transfection, as well as RNA and protein analyses? Please don't hesitate and submit you application today!
About the position
Your primary responsibilities will involve:
• Collaborate closely with the R&D team
• Conducting, testing and optimizing various molecular assays.
Qualifications :
• Trained laboratory technician or with equivalent education.
• Experience with classical molecular techniques, such as cloning, cell-culture maintenance and transfection, as well as RNA and protein analyses.
• Fluent in oral and written Swedish and English.
• Experience with ELISA, FACS and flow cytometric analysis is a strong merit.
About the organisation
QRIOS Life Science can offer several opportunities for skilled people with a background in biochemistry, chemical engineering or science. We work with Sweden's leading pharmaceutical and life science companies. So whether you're interested in research, regulatory affairs, quality assurance, environmental and quality control, sales and marketing, or just want a career change, we have the job for you. Being a consultant at QRIOS gives you opportunities to try different industries, companies and roles.
It suits whoever wants to get a lot of experience in a short period of time. We offer you the chance to work with well-known brands at renowned companies where you can develop your skills. If you're looking for a world of exciting assignments and new contacts, you'll like being a consultant. Ersättning
