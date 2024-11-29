Lab Technician, Analytical Chemistry Team
Enginzyme AB / Laborantjobb / Solna Visa alla laborantjobb i Solna
2024-11-29
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Enginzyme AB i Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
About the Role
Enginzyme is a Swedish venture backed startup building the most general and efficient technology platform for chemical production that the world has ever seen. Founded 2014 in Stockholm, Sweden, we're funded by well-known investors, have been recognized as Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, and we are on a mission to transform a $5 trillion industry.
We are seeking a Lab Technician to join our R&D team and support our ongoing progress. You'll work as part of the Analytical Chemistry team, collaborating closely with other R&D teams, where interdisciplinary efforts are key to our success. As a Lab Technician at Enginzyme, you'll contribute to an international environment, supporting all of Enginzyme's projects as a part of the Analytical team.
This is a full-time, on-site position based in Solna. Please submit your application in English. Note that this is an entry-level role requiring 100% on-site presence. Candidates should hold a valid work permit for Sweden.
Responsibilities
In this role, your key tasks and responsibilities will include:
Preparing calibration solutions, buffers, and mobile phases.
Actively participating in quality control activities, identifying potential issues, and assisting in their troubleshooting.
Identifying workflow gaps and implementing improvements.
Collaborating with a multidisciplinary team of scientists and engineers to enhance data quality.
Applying lab skills to support daily operations, including inventory management, laboratory upkeep, procuring consumables, managing waste disposal, and updating lab safety protocols.
Participating in equipment maintenance and upkeep.
What We Offer
An environment where you're free - and expected - to continuously learn and grow.
Start-up mentality with minimal red tape, providing substantial responsibility and ownership.
The opportunity to be part of something big and impactful.
A chance to advance state-of-the-art technology.
A friendly, very multi-cultural, tight-knit group.
A competitive salary and benefits.
About You
We're looking for an organized, diligent, and detail-oriented individual who takes pride in performing tasks with accuracy. The ideal candidate will meet the following qualifications:
Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Analytical or Organic Chemistry.
Prior experience in a commercial laboratory is a strong asset.
Proficient in lab skills, such as pipetting and preparation of solutions.
Basic knowledge of analytical and organic chemistry, with understanding of analytical method calibration.
Proficiency in Excel.
Fluency in English (both written and oral).
On a personal level, we're seeking someone who has a passion for organizing and streamlining processes, has a "can-do" attitude, seeks to push boundaries, and, importantly, is also a friendly, cooperative person. If this sounds like you, you'll be a great fit with our team! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Enginzyme AB
(org.nr 556965-8494), https://enginzyme.com/
Tomtebodavägen 6 (visa karta
)
171 65 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9036270