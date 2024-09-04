Lab Technician - Production Hardware Development
2024-09-04
At Axis, our people are crucial to our success - without them, we wouldn't be the global leader in network video surveillance. We believe that it is our encouragement of independent thinking, openness and cooperation that has brought us to the position we are in today.
There is now an open position for a Lab Technician for our Production Hardware Development Team with location and workplace at Axis' HQ in Lund, Sweden.
Who is your future team?
You will work in the Production Hardware Development team which supports Axis hardware product projects with the design and timely delivery of high-quality product-unique equipment and fixtures. The team consists of 8 Mechanical Engineers and one Lab technician.
What you'll do here as a Lab Technician?
As a lab technician, you will support the Production & Test Engineering teams with a variety of practical and administrative duties e.g., order material for equipment, build fixtures and verify them, before you send them to our subcontractors.
Your duties will include:
*
Perform and document the results of stability tests for test equipment and test sequences according to given routines.
*
According to the drawing and/or documentation, build fixtures, cables and verify them before delivery
*
Daily planning of the work to be carried out in the lab
*
Responsible for keeping the lab in good order
*
Administer the purchasing for e.g. 3D materials, cables, electronic components, fixtures etc.
*
Administer deliveries of fixtures to our subcontractors
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
You have general technical knowledge, high school qualifications in a technical field, and a couple of years' experience in assembly of mechanics and electronic components.
To succeed in the role, you need:
*
Have general technical knowledge
*
Be able to read mechanical drawings and electrical diagrams
*
Have Windows Office experience
*
Have a good level of spoken and written English
*
It is considered an advantage if you have solder and 3D print experience.
We believe that you as a person are structured and practical with a strong ability to collaborate. Furthermore, you are a service-oriented person who can plan and carry out your work on your own.
What Axis have to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training and a personal mentor. Our team will support you, but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion
Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
If you have any questions, please reach out to Helena Wedin (at +46 46 272 2259) who is supporting the recruiting manager Klas Haglund (New manager as of September 16th).
