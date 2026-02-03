KYC Analyst
Juni who?
At Juni, we're busy building the future of banking. We want to help businesses do more with less and get access to the financial tools they need to operate, grow, and win globally.
How & why we do it
We give our people the same thing we're building for our customers: freedom. Freedom to be 100% yourself. Freedom to explore your potential and what's more - make the most of it. We truly believe we're making the world a better place for online businesses, and we want you to be a part of that mission.
Your role at a glance
We are seeking a KYC Analyst to join our team. Your job is to strengthen Juni's fight against financial crime. We are looking for someone eager to join a high-performing team of KYC experts. This is an operational position, but there is an expectation that you will want to upskill in a department constantly. We need individuals who can get stuck in, adapt, and handle whatever is thrown at us. Expect a startup environment.
Role & Responsibilities
Act as the first line of defense for new business banking applications.
Perform KYC Due Diligence on new applications and escalate any red flags and potential risks as appropriate.
Perform holistic risk analysis and provide risk-based recommendations
Ability to review complex company ownership structures and assess the risks using Juni's Risk Instructions and Risk Appetite, balancing this with great customer experience.
Perform periodic due diligence reviews of customers' files
Perform PEP, Sanctions and Adverse Media checks
Support the optimisation and update of existing processes, systems and procedures
Knowledge of financial crime risks - including money laundering, terrorist financing, bribery and corruption, fraud, sanctions risk, tax evasion and reputational risk.
Remaining up to date on global financial crime trends, events and issues
What we're after
1 - 3 years of customer KYB experience from a Bank or Regulated Fintech
Demonstrate that you are a real problem solver and team player
Able to work in a fast-paced environment to tight deadlines and target
You are curious and seek to improve how things work
A can-do positive approach and solution-finder
Excellent communication skills in English
Individually driving complex matters and issues
Nice-to-haves
Additional languages are always a plus: Swedish
Some form of AML/FinCrime accreditation (ACAMS/ICA)
Experience working in a regulated environment
Knowledge of Money Laundering Regulations and EBA guidelines
Experience writing SARs
Your people
Our team is as ambitious as our amazing customers. We aim high and we move with speed to make our vision a reality. We care deeply about building a better future for our customers and each other. Here, you can work with people at the top of their game and who didn't get there by playing games. You can help us create a whole new category in financial services.
Your benefits
Hybrid work
A hybrid working model with time spent at our Stockholm or Gothenburg office at least two days per week.
Annual company onsite
Once a year, the entire company comes together in person for a company onsite.
Equity compensation (RSUs)
Participation in our Restricted Stock Unit (RSU) program.
Vacation
30 vacation days per year, plus one additional week of time off under our flexible time-off policy.
Private health insurance
Private healthcare coverage through a comprehensive health insurance plan.
Pension
Occupational pension contributions.
Parental leave top-up
Up to 4 months (16 weeks) of top-up pay at 80% of your salary Så ansöker du
